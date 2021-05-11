7 Reasons of including black seed oil in your beauty regime for glowing skin and healthy hair

Black seed oil comes with several health and beauty benefits. It’s not only good for your skin, but also promotes healthy hair. So, Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics gives you 7 reasons to add this oil to your beauty routine.

As people are increasingly becoming aware of the negative effects of chemically-laden skin and haircare products, they are looking for natural alternatives that are time-tested, effective, and safe for topical application. Black seed oil, or commonly known as Kalonji oil, have been popularly used for centuries in Asia, Africa, and Middle East due to its magical benefits for enhancing the natural beauty. The rich ayurvedic ingredient is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids that help to deliver antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory benefits to skin and hair. Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics talks about why black seed oil must be included in your beauty routine.

Promotes healthy glow

Applying black seed oil can boost your moisturizer’s hydrating efforts and leave your skin looking soft and smooth for long hours. Packed with essential fatty acids, the beauty staple nourishes the skin to improve moisture-retention, alleviate skin dryness, increase hydration, and provide a radiant glow. You can use the face oil before applying foundation to create a flawless base and avoid caking.

Keeps acne at bay

The black seed oil contains rich concentration of Vitamin A that helps to accelerate the skin’s healing process and reduce acne breakouts. Despite the popular notion that face oils tend to clog pores of the skin and lead to inflammation, black seed oil works to regulate excess oil production to prevent sebum formation and maintain a healthy dermis.

Fades Pigmentation

Rich in Vitamin B3, also known as Niancin, the black seed oil actually improves the skin tone and texture by replenishing the skin biome and bolstering skin barrier function. Consistent application of face oil can reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation caused by aging, hormonal imbalance, or sun damage.

Prevents premature aging

Free-radicals present in the environment can leave your skin dull, dehydrated, and accelerate the aging process. The black seed oil has a high concentration of anti-oxidants, that maintain the skin health by reducing levels of oxidative stress and neutralizing free-radicals. Regular application of oil can stimulate collagen and elastin production that would eventually help to reduce sagginess, fill fine lines and wrinkles to make skin look youthful and plump.

Promotes hair growth

If you struggle from hair loss problems, black seed oil might be an ideal solution for you. Rich source of natural antihistamines (nigellone and thymoquinon), the kalonji oil, can help to combat hair fall and promote hair growth. Massaging the oil on scalp can help to provide essential nutrition to the hair follicles, which could lead to stronger and longer hair.

Prevents premature graying

High concentration of linoleic acid in kalonji oil helps to prevent the reduction of melanin (pigment) in hair cells and thus prevent premature graying of hair. Regular application of oil to the scalp can also reverse graying and keep hair shiny for a long period.

Moisturises dry hair

Massage you hair with black seed oil to restore moisture in your dry and frizzy locks. The oil regulates the production of sebum in the scalp and provides sufficient hydration to the hair shafts, which results in healthy and beautiful hair.

Also Read: 6 Benefits of avocado oil for healthy, thick and shiny hair

Share your comment ×