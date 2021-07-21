7 refreshing fragrances to boost your mood and when you should wear them

A fragrance is determined to be a good fragrance when it not only smells good but also makes you feel divine. It's about what emotions it evokes, and which memories it conjures up. Fragrance plays a very important role in our lives. It is what might attract you to someone, or repel you from someone. It is also something to remember someone by. Fragrances have the ability to alter our emotions and moods more than any other sensory experience. This is because of the unique connection in the brain where scent, emotion, memories and associations are processed. A good fragrance, therefore, is composed of notes designed to direct and target these emotions. Here, we have a list of the most mood-boosting fragrances and when you should wear them.

Vanilla

Taken from the pod of an orchid-like plant, vanilla, whether natural or synthetic, is a key ingredient for perfumers and is most commonly found in the sweeter gourmand fragrances. The scent itself is round, warm and sweet and it helps you relax as it can give a feeling of a warm hug.

Dab your vanilla-based fragrance before a date as it is designed to make its wearer feel sensual.

Price: $16.48

Buy Now

Bergamot

The bergamot orange grows on a small tree, the citrus bergamia, which blossoms in winter. It is incredibly sour and bitter to taste but smells sweet, with a hint of spice. Bergamot is a perfumer’s favourite citruses because the scent is so complex, yet fresh, zesty and sparkling. It is perfect when you need a shot of energy and to bring back positive thoughts.

Since it is known to uplift spirits, use this fragrance before you start your day on a gloomy morning.

Price: $80

Buy Now

Sandalwood

Extracted from parasitic plants that grow on trees, this rare wood is the creamiest one, with a woody, milky and comforting scent. It is known to bring balance and harmony to the mind, and bring back focus.

Celebrated for its soothing qualities and ability to aid meditation, spray a sandalwood fragrance when you are feeling a bit anxious and need to calm your nerves.

Price: $21.95

Buy Now

Jasmine

Jasmine is considered one of the key ingredients in a perfume. You need one tonne of hand-picked flowers to extract one litre of essential oil, so this ingredient is also one of the most expensive in perfumery. The jasmine scent is fresh, green, creamy and opulent. It's perfect to boost your confidence levels, and give you a power posture.

Famed for its intoxicating and intense flavour, use a jasmine fragrance on a special occasion or on days when you need to ooze confidence and a sense of allure.

Price: $76.99

Buy Now

White musk

Initially, the musk was taken from a secretion of the Tibetan deer today, it is used in synthetic form to bring about an air of freshness, while preserving the scent of other ingredients on the skin. The white musk scent is light and cottony. It is the ultimate feel-good ingredient to make you feel calm and less anxious.

Clean, fresh, and inspiring optimistic thoughts, musk-based perfumes are perfect for everyday wear and whenever you need freshening up.

Price: $39.99

Buy Now

Pink Pepper

Taken from the pepper tree common to Brazil and Peru, pink pepper is often used in fragrances to add freshness and an element of spice. It has a spicy and floral scent, more subtle than black pepper. It smells like the fresh air of the ocean.

Conjuring up images of the sea and the great outdoors, spray on some pink pepper fragrance when you feel like connecting with nature or being transported on a big adventure.

Price: $48.50

Buy Now

Almond

Nuttier than vanilla, but with that same sweetness, almond is a popular ingredient for perfumers. It is milky, sweet and brings a lot of creaminess to the fragrance. It is also considered as one of the typical scents of childhood, so it is perfect to take you back in time.

Nostalgic and comforting, almond-based fragrances are a great way to lift your spirits if you are feeling down.

Price: $7.70

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion