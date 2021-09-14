7 Skincare essentials every woman must carry while travelling

As women, you must know the struggles of packing everytime you go out of town. It is a task to decide what to carry and what not. Your skincare is definitely an important part and cannot be ignored. To help you make a better choice, here are some skincare essentials you must pack in your suitcase and never ignore.

Shampoo Bar

Shampoo bars are super great for travel. Not only do you not have to lug around more liquids, but it also reduces plastic-consumption and can double as body/hand soap if you want to travel light. This shampoo bar for scalp immunity keeps scalp blues away with its antioxidant-rich formulation.

Price: Rs.536

Buy Now

Hydrating Facial Wipes

You must always carry a pack of hydrating facial wipes to remove makeup or just to freshen up. These aloe vera, cucumber and vitamin E enriched facial wipes will gently cleanse the skin from impurities, dirt and pollution. They will soothe and refresh the skin.

Price: Rs.115

Buy Now

Tinted Facial SPF

In order to prevent sun damage which leads to wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and more, you must wear sunscreen daily. This ultra-matte tinted sunscreen contains the goodness of 100 percent certified cranberry extracts. It provides a tinted, matte and flawless feel to the skin.

Price: Rs.409

Buy Now

Under Eye Pads

These under eye pads are extremely travel-friendly and are a quick, easy and effective cleansing of the under eye. It enriches the skin with multi vitamins and aloe vera, and allows nourishment much faster and deeper than creams.

Price: Rs.213

Buy Now

Acne Patches

If you struggle with acne, you must know that it is hard to keep up a skin regimen when you are on the road. These pimple patches are 100 percent hydrocolloid which protects infected areas from dust and bacteria in the air and absorbs pus and fluids for faster healing. It absorbs pus and other natural fluids from the acne and flattens it instantly.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is so good for brightening your skin and evening out the skin tone, that it is a must have in your travel bag. This serum reduces dullness and tanning, and protects from environmental stress such as pollution and sun damage. It also soothes and calms the skin making this formula non-irritating and suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.664

Buy Now

Moisturiser

A moisturiser is undoubtedly a skincare essential that simply cannot be avoided. This moisturiser refreshes the skin as its nongreasy formula quickly melts into your skin. It keeps the skin healthy, happy and hydrated while also keeping it soft and fresh.

Price: Rs.248

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion