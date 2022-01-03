7 Skincare products that will help you tackle acne and post acne issues

Acne is one of the most common skin problems that everyone has had to deal with at least once in their lives. But what is even more dreadful to deal with are those stubborn marks, dark spots and pigmentation that acne leaves behind. Acne marks are extremely difficult to get rid of. They may stay for months or even permanently. Here are 7 skincare products that will help you tackle acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dark spots and control sebum level.

The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum

It’s time to treat pigmentation and make way for clear skin with 2 percent kojic acid face serum. Kojic acid is derived from fermented rice and certain types of mushrooms. This protective antioxidant brightens skin and neutralises the damage caused due to pollution, UV rays, smoke, and toxic chemical elements. The best part is that it penetrates quickly through the skin to reduce hyperpigmentation. It also contains 1 percent Alpha Arbutin and niacinamide that works towards controlling the production of melanin. The lesser melanin produced by your skin, the lesser dark spots you have, thus giving an even complexion.

Price: Rs.499

Vedic Naturals Acne Pimple Patch

These pimple patches have a unique water-resistant and breathable design, and promise up to 24 hours of protection. Hydrocolloid is the main ingredient used in this product and is great for acne spot treatment. It works on all skin types and ages. This pimple patch protects the infected area from dust and bacteria in the air and absorbs gunk, pus and fluids for faster healing. It treats acne/pimples overnight. It is almost invisible and can be hidden by using a face cream/concealer.

Price: Rs.272

The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum

This serum is intensely exfoliating and controls excess sebum in the pores. It acts as a potent ingredient to reduce existing pimples and acne, as well as prevent further breakouts. The anti-inflammatory and oil-soluble properties of salicylic acid allows it to penetrate deep within the pores to unclog them. It clears out the pores by detaching the dead skin cells and other debris from within the pores, allowing the skin to get clearer over time. It also contains witch hazel that exfoliates the pores' walls to prevent the appearance of whiteheads and blackheads. With no more debris and sebum inside the pores, it eventually stops the formation of acne.

Price: Rs.499

Vedic Naturals Rosemary Essential Oil

This essential oil has various benefits for the hair as well as the skin. It can also be used for aromatherapy. It deeply hydrates the skin and can be used instead of a moisturiser. It helps reduce the appearance of blemishes and can be used to lighten stretch marks. It also maintains the balance of the skin and prevents breakouts.

Price: Rs.289

The Derma Co 30% AHA + 2% BHA Face Peeling Solution

Formulated with glycolic acid, lactic acid, mandelic acid and salicylic acid, this peeling solution offers a deep multi-level exfoliation with clinically active ingredients to fade blemishes, control sebum and remove excess oil and dirt without increasing skin sensitivity. It fights dullness, large pores, whiteheads, blackheads, hyperpigmentation, and acne. This resurfacing formula improves skin structure and reduces signs of aging by minimising pores, accelerating cell turnover, and repairing the skin’s protective barrier. It smoothes out the surface, tightens lax pores, uplift skin, and provides immunity against UV, microbial and free radical impact.

Price: Rs.599

Vedic Naturals Rose Petal Powder Face Pack

This natural and organic face pack is made with natural dried rose petals. It lightens blemishes on the skin, controls excess oil production on the skin, and gently exfoliates and cleanses the skin. It also prevents aging, hydrates the skin and makes it soft.

Price: Rs.219

The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Cream

Kojic acid penetrates through the skin to reduce hyperpigmentation, dark spots, blemishes and signs of aging. It lightens the skin tone and minimises the recurrence of discoloration and evens out skin tone in as early as three weeks. With continued use, the cream will lighten dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Price: Rs.499

