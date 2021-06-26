7 Step skincare routine you need to achieve the Korean glass skin glow

The best care you can give your skin to bring out that radiant glow decoded in 7 simple steps. Check it out!

We are sure even if you aren’t a skincare enthusiast you must have heard about Korean glass skin. The flawless smooth skin texture with almost no spots or marks, defying the normal human skin is what the Korean beauty routine promises. To win the glass skin glow that’s hyped to reflect light back like glass as it's that clear you need a consistent and dedicated routine without a day’s break. Though we can’t promise a skin that looks like it can reflect light here are 7 steps to follow every day to address most of your skin issues.

Double Cleanse

The K-beauty skin care starts with cleansing your face. Double cleansing removes all the dirt and oil residues from your face and allows it to breathe fresh. First, clean your face with an oil-based cleanser that breaks down the makeup residues and other greasy and oily dirt sticking to your face.

Price: 20.00 USD

Buy Now

Then use a water-based foaming cleanser that wakes up your skin and leaves it with a refreshed feeling.

Price: 19.00 USD

Buy Now

Exfoliate

Scrub and clean your face to remove back heads and also to give a gentle massage that improves blood circulation on your face. This step removes excess oil left in your pores and improves inflammation from acne.

Price: 20.95 USD

Buy Now

Toner

Toners help in balancing the pH of your skin and it begins with the repairing and protecting process. Most people complain that toners dehydrate and make the skin dry. Well, that's what toners with more alcohol content do. Choose your product wisely and trust the process.

Price: 6.27 USD

Buy Now

Essence

This is the key step of the Korean beauty routine. Essence strengthens the skin's moisture barrier and improves its resilience. It hydrates your skin giving more clarity and transparency to it.

Price: 24.26 USD

Buy Now

Serum

Vitamin C serum helps in the formation of collagen, it improves your skin by making it firmer and younger. Serum addresses the issues of dark circles, uneven skin tone, pigmentation issues, and also helps in fading dark spots and sunspots.

Price: 6.98 USD

Buy Now

Moisturiser

No matter what, never miss moisturising your skin. It makes the skin smoother, plumper and helps to reduce the early appearance of lines and wrinkles. It soothes the skin and gives it a glass-like glow.

Price: 19.50 USD

Buy Now

Sunscreen

Top it off with a layer of SPF to protect your skin from harmful radiation from the sun which can make your skin age fast and look saggy. Sunscreen is clinically proven to even skin tone and minimise pores and improve texture.

Price: 24.99 USD

Buy Now

Apart from these 7 steps, sheet masks and a green diet are also very much important in winning the Korean glass skin glow. Keep yourself hydrated and take less stress to make sure your skin is happy and glowing.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor makes a chic statement in faux leather pants for Arjun Kapoor’s birthday; Yay or Nay?

Share your comment ×