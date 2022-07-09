7 Sunscreens for dark skin that blend seamlessly & offer maximum sun protection

Protecting your skin from the sun should not just be a summertime habit. Your skin should be protected from the sun at all times, during all seasons and even when you are indoors. After all, harmful ultraviolet rays that are responsible for skin cancer, sunburns and premature aging, do not go away just because it is cold or cloudy outside. Whether you’re team chemical or mineral sunscreen, there are some formulas out there that leave a dreadfully chalky, white finish behind. Thankfully, we found a few sunscreens for dark skin that will blend into your skin tone seamlessly.

7 Sunscreens for dark skin that blends seamlessly:

Scroll down and take a look at these high-quality sunscreens perfect for all skin shades.

This zinc oxide sunscreen creates a physical barrier to the sun. It is a safe and healthy alternative to chemical sunscreens. No white cast, fast absorbing, non-greasy, non oily, non-sticky and doesn’t sting eyes. It is a matte finish, non-tinted mineral sunscreen. This upgraded formula allows better layering on your skin and helps reduce pilling with other skincare products you may use in your routine. This natural daily face lotion with SPF 30 hydrates, nourishes, and revitalizes skin while providing broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB rays. This plant-derived formula helps reduce irritation and redness while repairing skin from sun exposure, pollution, and daily stressors.

Price: $22.46

This oil-free facial sunscreen is recommended by dermatologists as it helps calm and protect sensitive skin types prone to acne, rosacea and discoloration. It is formulated with transparent zinc oxide and is fragrance-free, paraben-free. It does not clog pores and does not irritate sensitive skin. This transparent zinc oxide sunscreen helps protect your skin from sunburn without dulling your glow.

Price: $37.05

This super sheer, super safe 100 percent non-nano, non toxic SPF 30 zinc mineral sunscreen provides invisible, broad-spectrum coverage and high UVA protection. This lightweight, deeply hydrating clear sunscreen lotion blends in for all skin tones without leaving a trace. It calms and cools sun-stressed skin and leaves a soft, dewy finish. Zinc oxide protects the skin's outer barrier to reflect damaging UVA/UVB rays. Derived from sugarcane, squalane provides deep and fast-absorbing moisture while water lily cools and calms skin.

Price: $30

This mineral-based sunscreen, also known as a physical sunscreen, reflects UVA/UVB rays to help protect the skin. Oxybenzone free, avobenzone free, and benzene free, this sunscreen contains physical filters zinc oxide and titanium dioxide and does not leave a white cast unlike other physical sunscreens. Ceramides are found naturally in the skin and can become damaged with sun exposure. This sunscreen is formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier.

Price: $15.85

This is a sun milk that softly blocks the ultraviolet rays without worrying about white cast for a long time. It contains 100 percent mineral ingredients for gentle use on sensitive skin. It contains 20 plant ingredients like carex humilis root extract and sunflower seeds for UV protection effect, acerola (barbados cherry), acai berry for strengthening skin vitality, portulaca oleracea, centella asiatica and mistletoe leaves for soothing skin. It also contains aloe vera and hyaluronic acid for hydration. It features transparent and small particles that are widely applied to the skin without any white cast and absorb.

Price: $12.30

Give your complexion a boost of luminosity and all-mineral protection from UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light and infrared radiation in a formula that blends with all skin tones and types. It is sweat and water resistant. Traditional sunscreens only protect from UV rays, offering just partial protection. But our skin is always exposed to both sun AND pollution, which cause free radicals within the skin that can lead to skin damage and premature aging.

Price: $42

This is a primer, sunscreen and tone-corrector that keeps the makeup looking fresh all day long. The formula absorbs into your skin and provides a natural tone-up effect. This Korean sun cream wears like a moisturizer while providing all the benefits of traditional sunscreen. It blocks UVA and UVB to reduce signs of aging and to maintain an even skin tone. The light formula will provide a silky and matte finish with no white cast.

Price: $13

A sunscreen may add an extra step to your everyday routine, but it's definitely worth it. Now the sun-protection products are not limited to traditional sunscreens. Today, the market is filled with skin care products with SPF built in, sunscreens that are lighter, less greasy, and do not leave a white cast. Mentioned above are the best sunscreens for dark skin toned beauties.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

