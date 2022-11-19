7 Times Deepika Padukone taught us bold lips are the way to go

While you might prefer nudes and pinks all year long, the winter months are for deep reds and statement lips. This upcoming new year take cues from Deepika Padukone and go for a beauty resolution to step beyond your beauty comfort zone and opt for bold lips. Deepika Padukone has managed to serve massive inspiration on how to not shy away with her bold makeup choices. While the actress can slay effortlessly minimal and subdued makeup looks she is the queen of maximalism and dramatic makeup looks. We have masterfully hand-selected the best makeup moments of Deepika Padukone where she inspires us to go for statement lips to make an impact without going OTT. Scroll on for 7 fashion moments where Deepika Padukone taught us bold lips are the way to go.

Deep Burgundy Lips to add a contrast element

Deepika Padukone looked chic as ever when she paired her Louis Vuitton mini dress with contrasting deep burgundy lips. The designer textured dress featured oversized shoulders and a baggy box-fit silhouette. The golden-tinted dress was paired with black leather boots and statement lips that add just the right edgy element to the look. Take cues from the style diva and flaunt a bold shade of burgundy for the lips with the subtle smokey eye the next time you go for a monotone-gold outfit. Complete the look with runway-ready slicked-back hair.

Pair your statement bright red lips with all-black

Deepika Padukone's black ArdAzAei pantsuit when paired with statement red lips only adds evidence to the fact that it's Deepika Padukone's world and we are just livin' in it. The actress effortlessly sported a full-sleeved peplum-style blazer with matching trousers. The red lips and the edgy Cartier snake necklace add just the right amount of impact to the outfit. Take lessons from the Bollywood diva and make sure you style your hair into a messy bun with tendrils to make bold lips stand out.

Pair deep burgundy lips with red

Deepika Padukone sported deep burgundy lips with Milo Maria's latex red bodycon dress and served lessons on how to slay with statement colors. The body-hugging midi dress, featured a halter neckline with a keyhole cut out at her neck that added to the drama. Deepika paired the dress with matching bright red pumps and short wavy hair. Take cues from the style diva and make sure you go minimal on the accessories when you play with bold colors throughout to make a statement without going OTT. So the next time you pull out your statement red dress, make sure you pull it off with an experimental bold lip shade to exude major style inspiration the Deepika-approved way.

Make a muted red lip moment with a statement black dress

Deepika Padukone was graceful as ever when she pulled off a black body-con dress by Alex Perry and paired it with subtle red lips. The red lips and matching red nails definitely added a pop of color to the monochrome silhouette. Another element that we couldn't take our eyes off was the dramatic Cartier necklace, matching earrings, and a statement ring. Complete the makeup look with a neat stroke of black liner, lengthened lashes, and a luminous complexion.

Go big with glossy deep-red lips

The actress paired her all-black blazer dress by Alexandre Vauthier with glossy deep-red lips and stunned the fashion watchers. The designer black number featuring full sleeves and sharp lapels was paired with a statement chain-link necklace and a pair of black Gucci stilettos. Known for her statement bold lips and Deepika certainly proved there's no such thing as too glossy. Take cues from the OG-style icon and pair your statement lips with defined eyes, filled-in brows, and a sleek low bun.

Pair denim with bright lips

When Deepika teamed up her Adidas X Ivy Park denim bodysuit with bright lips, we knew we'd never not pair an all-denim look with bright lips. The body suit featured a bustier neckline, sleeveless finish, and offbeat stitch details along with Adidas's signature stripe details and was paired with denim printed joggers. Take cues from the Bollywood diva and glam up your look with a messy bun and defined eyes. Ditch your accessories and wear bright orange lipstick to add to the fierce sporty look.

