7 Tinted moisturizers that will give you flawless looking skin

The “natural makeup look” or the “no makeup look” is super trending these days and looks like it is going to be a part of the beauty industry for a very very long time. We can't say we're surprised—there's a definite time and place for full glam, but sometimes a little tinted moisturizer and a few sweeps of mascara is all it takes to feel put together. A hybrid between a lightweight foundation and a cream, tinted moisturizer does exactly what it sounds like: It hydrates the skin but also leaves behind pigment for light to medium coverage over imperfections. Here, we have a list of the best tinted moisturizers that will give you that natural and flawless look.

7 Best tinted moisturizers for flawless looking skin:

Attain the natural makeup look in no time by investing in a tinted moisturizer.

This facial sunscreen is a physical sunscreen in a tinted, moisturizing base. Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide provide mineral-based sun protection in a moisturizing and a water-resistant formula. It also consists of hyaluronic acid that boosts moisture-retention for a smoother, more youthful appearance.

Price: $38.50

The marine botanicals and coconut-derived ingredients help to replenish, nourish and condition thirsty skin. Energizing mineral electrolytes, calcium and magnesium, help replenish the skin while potassium helps promote skin's moisture balance. The unique water-encapsulations give the skin an instant burst of hydration upon application with a light, cooling sensation. It protects with a broad spectrum of SPF 30.

Price: $22.84

Instantly obtain seemingly flawless, glowing skin. Perfect for that no-make up look. Formulated as an all-in-one sunscreen and foundation that provides sheer color coverage, minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and blends naturally to match every skin tone. The lightweight and non-greasy formula improves your skin's hydration and texture over time. The broad spectrum SPF 46 protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Price: $25.95

This 5-in-1 daily anti-aging tinted moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF 45 that is formulated to correct, protect, conceal, brighten and hydrate skin. Prevents visible signs of aging and enhances skin’s natural moisture barrier, improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and brightens and evens skin tone while reducing the appearance of redness. Also protects skin from UVA/UVB radiation. The sheer mineral tint conceals and restores skin’s youthful appearance.

Price: $75

This is a lightweight, oil free formula that provides moisture to combat dehydration and dryness, broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection to guard against the sun's damaging rays and a sheer hint of color to softly even tone and enhance skin's radiance. It can be used as a color corrector, primer, SPF and daily moisturizer. It provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection to guard against the sun’s damaging rays.

Price: $47

Simplify your beauty routine with the natural-looking coverage of our famed, multipurpose 4-in-1 tinted moisturizer—a moisturizer, primer, foundation and broad spectrum SPF 20 protection all-in-one! Blurring the line between skincare and makeup, this broad spectrum SPF 20 enhances the look of your complexion, preps your skin, helps protect you from the sun and boosts hydration.

Price: $21.60

Watch as lines and imperfections fade away with this lightweight hydrator featuring buildable seamless coverage from sheer to medium. It is a dream come true for normal and dry skin, this tinted hydrator is lightweight, moisturizing, and nourishing, leaving your skin happy and beautiful. Improve your complexion in an instant while achieving a soft semi-matte finish that leaves a perfect base for any makeup routine.

Price: $5.28

There are plenty of different tinted moisturizers out there to choose from—from matte to dewy finishes and even options for combination or acne-prone skin. Many are also formulated with SPF, which is never a bad thing. To make the choosing process easier for you, mentioned above are the best tinted moisturizers for you to choose from.

