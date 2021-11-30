7 Ways to naturally lighten your hair at home without using chemicals

Every once in a while, we may get bored of our dark hair colour. But some people are too scared to colour their hair using chemicals that may harm the quality of their hair. What if we told you, you can use natural remedies to brighten your hair at home. Yes, you heard that right! Here are 7 ways you can lighten your hair colour naturally.

1. Lemons

Mix two tablespoons of lemon juice in a cup of warm water and apply to your strands as an all-over mask. Then, sit outside and let your hair dry in the sun, letting the heat activate the lemon. Be sure to follow up with a nourishing treatment, like a coconut oil mask, as the fruit juice may aggravate dry hair.

2. Chamomile Tea

If you would like to give your hair more of a golden glow, opt for chamomile tea. Fill a large mug with boiling water, then steep a chamomile tea bag in it for 10 minutes. Once the tea has cooled, pour it over clean hair and let strands soak overnight. Rinse and feel free to repeat! Chamomile also has anti-dandruff properties.

3. Cinnamon

If you do not want a drastic colour change, then opt for cinnamon since it gives a subtle change. Mix a teaspoon of cinnamon with enough water to form a paste. Apply your usual conditioner thoroughly to wet hair and leave it on. Apply the cinnamon-water mixture to your slick strands. Wrap a shower cap around your strands, then leave the mixture on for at least six hours or overnight. Rinse it off, and enjoy a brighter, delicious-smelling mane.

4. Vodka

Mix one part vodka to two parts seltzer and pour it into a spray bottle, then spritz it on strands while relaxing in the sunshine. The clear blue tones of vodka will lift any brassiness you have in your strands, while the alcohol plus the hot sun will lift the natural pigment in your locks.

5. Sea Salt

Sea salt is a great hair-lightening agent when paired with the sun, that is. To get the look without access to a large body of water, mix a tablespoon of sea salt with 1/2 cup of warm water and put it in your hair.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps lighten your hair when you mix one-part apple cider vinegar with six-parts water. Simply pour the mixture over your head or apply it using a spray bottle and let it soak in. After about 30 minutes, you can rinse it out. You should be able to see a difference in your hair. Repeat the process as needed.

7. Honey

Honey works due to the natural hydrogen peroxide that is found in it. Use a 4 to 1 ratio of honey to water to make the mixture work properly. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp and let sit under a shower cap for one hour under no additional heat. Completely rinse the mixture out of your hair and shampoo, condition and style as usual.

