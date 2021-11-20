8 Affordable skincare products that will give your daily regime a much needed upgrade

No matter what your skin type is, you must have a skincare regime. If you are an amateur at skincare, and do not want to spend a fortune on products, you have landed at the right place! Here we have curated a list of affordable yet high-quality skincare products that will give you astonishing results in only a matter of a few weeks.

Charmis Deep Radiance Vitamin C Face Wash

Attain hydrated and clear skin with this face wash which not just cleanses but also helps the skin feel hydrated. It is infused with the goodness of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid. It's advanced formulation washes away 99.9 percent of acne causing bacteria. It revives dull skin and with a skin friendly Ph, it gently removes oil and dirt while cleansing clogged pores. The face wash gently exfoliates the skin and reduces acne marks.

Price: Rs.149

Greenopia Vitamin C Serum

Using a vitamin C serum daily is a must for every skin type. Vitamin C increases collagen production of the skin and regular usage reduces hyperpigmentation on the skin. It also helps reduce redness and evens out the skin tone. This serum also contains hyaluronic acid that helps restore the moisture of the skin and makes it more soft and plump. It will give you glowing skin in no time.

Price: Rs.225

Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing Moisturiser

This moisturiser is crafted to provide hydration for over 24 hours. It is formulated with niacinamide and glycerin. It stimulates the synthesis of lipids, helps restructure the skin barrier, and smoothes the skin’s texture. It also helps correct the lack of skin hydration, by capturing water outside of the body. It boosts the skin’s moisture level by stimulating the production of hyaluronic acid.

Price: Rs.599

Bioderma Photoderm SPF 50+ Sunscreen

This non-comedogenic sunscreen has a velvety finish and is water-resistant. Depending on your skin type, the amount of sunshine (season, time of day) and the geographic conditions (altitude, latitude), this SPF 50+ sunscreen offers a solution tailored to your needs to protect you from the harmful effects of the sun.

Price: Rs.699

Greenopia Under Eye Cream

This is a one-stop solution for your thin and sensitive skin around the eyes. This cream treats all your problems such as puffy eyes, dull and dry skin, dark circles, and eye bags around the eyes. Chances of wrinkles, dark circles and fine lines are very high. This eye cream will help nourish the skin, keep it moisturised and prevent dullness. It fights the puffiness every morning and brightens the eyes. It is formulated with aloe vera gel, rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil, and green tea to specifically suit and rectify your under eye skin concerns.

Price: Rs.217

Charmis Deep Radiance Hand Cream

With the winter season almost here, a hand cream is super important. This quick-absorbing and non-sticky hand cream is infused with vitamin C that is a powerful antioxidant, and hyaluronic acid that provides intense hydration for soft hands. It is clinically tested and can be used by people with any skin type. It will deeply hydrate your hands and give you soft hands anytime, anywhere.

Price: Rs.70

Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Cleansing Foaming Gel

This micellar cleansing foaming gel is infused with vitamin E which is a great antioxidant and reduces UV damage, coco-glucoside that removes excess oil and prevents clogged pores. This gel also moisturises and increases skin’s tolerance threshold. It improves the skin’s hydration and deeply soothes the skin.

Price: Rs.449

Charmis Deep Nourishing Cold Cream

Another winter beauty necessity is a nourishing cold cream. This cold cream is a deep moisturising cream for soft, nourished and glowing skin. It has a unique combination of vitamin A, C and E. This combination is scientifically proven to combat the harmful effects of pollution,dust and sun. Vitamin A encourages growth of healthy skin tissues, vitamin C combats sun damage, and vitamin E nourishes the skin.

Price: Rs.244

