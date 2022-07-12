8 Best BB Creams to ace your makeup look effortlessly

A simple makeup routine includes the use of fewer items that can fix your makeup just in time without making the base look cakey. It felt pretty impossible until BB creams came into the picture. BB creams are formulated to provide the benefits of a primer, moisturizer, foundation, concealer and sunscreen. It is a versatile makeup product that makes makeup easy and quick. Not just these, there are many other benefits of using a BB cream like getting the perfect base, sheer coverage and concealing dark spots, fine lines, etc. It is surely miraculous the way this one cream does the job of multiple makeup products. To help you out, we have jotted down the best BB creams to try out for a flawless makeup base. Take a look.

BB Creams That You Must Try

1. Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream

Smashbox Camera Ready BB cream is a versatile product that primes, hydrates, perfects and protects the skin. It has the power of SPF 35 which prevents skin damages caused by the sun. With this vegan formula, you can cut down your prepping time and still get picture-perfect radiant skin without the appearance of fine lines and dark spots.

Price $41.89

2. purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream SPF 30

Purlisse perfect glow BB cream is suitable for people who prefer natural-looking coverage, radiant glow and good sun protection. It comes with SPF 30 to prevent the skin damage caused by the sun. With the natural extracts of chamomile and artemisia, the product is great for providing a flawless finish. Wear it on bare skin or team it up with a foundation for a long-lasting even coverage. You can use it daily and enjoy perfect-looking skin without applying multiple makeup products.

Price $36

3. COOLA Organic Rosilliance BB Cream with SPF 30

If all you wish is glowing skin all through the day, then including Coola Rosilliance Mineral BB cream is a good call to make. Enriched with moisturizers, rose stem cells, powerful antioxidants and SPF 30, the cream can be relied on for an even coverage and perfect skin tone. The product comes in 3 shades and lets you enjoy radiant, even skin tone as per your complexion. Its natural rose fragrance leaves you feeling fresh all through the time you are wearing makeup.

Price $52

4. Maybelline Dream Fresh Skin Hydrating BB cream

Maybelline New York Dream BB Fresh is a makeup product that can be your BFF. Also, known as 8-in-1 skin perfector, this BB cream contains titanium dioxide as its main ingredient. The cream is lightweight, oil-free and blends well. It has the power to hydrate, brighten, and protect your skin with SPF 30. You can expect a dewy, perfectly concealed, even coverage after using this product.

Price $6.69

5. Burt's Bees BB Cream with SPF 15

Burt’s Bees BB cream has SPF 15 in it to deliver the benefits of both a tinted face moisturizer and sunscreen. With Noni extract and other natural ingredients, this BB cream can be highly nourishing for the skin. It does the job of a lightweight foundation that hydrates, conceals and perfects skin beautifully. The product is available in 3 shades that one can choose as per the skin color. Try it on under makeup, or just use it alone as foundation to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Price $14.24

6. Garnier SkinActive BB Cream

Garnier BB cream has the goodness of a BB cream along with anti-aging benefits. This tinted moisturizer evens out skin tone, conceals dark spots, wrinkles and fine lines. It is a must-use product that should be included in your daily skincare routine. Not only does it provide fine coverage, but also provides enough sun protection. The formula is moisturizing and has SPF in it, which makes it effective for the prevention of sun damage. You can use this cream as a sunscreen, skin corrector and moisturizer as it has the goodness of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and spf15.

Price $32.29

7. MIZON Snail Repair Intensive BB Cream

This is a unique formula that has snail mucin extract considered great for skin care. The BB cream is great for even coverage and a dewy, fresh look. This blemish balm cream is designed to protect skin while covering the blemishes and pigmentation. Though it is lightweight and soft, the product is great at balancing moisture and skin smoothing. Its advanced triple functional cosmetics formula is believed to work well for tone correction and reduction of fine wrinkles. Bonus points go to the UVA and UVB coverage provided by this cream. Being paraben and fragrance-free, it is highly recommended for sensitive skin.

Price $14

8. Marcelle BB Cream Golden Glow Beauty Balm

For people who have dry skin, this hydrating beauty balm from Marcelle can be a true blessing. This BB cream is a nourishing formula loaded with natural ingredients like chamomile and aloe. It nourishes the skin, conceals skin imperfections and lends a dewy glow to the skin. With self-adjusting pigments, this BB cream takes over the skin pigmentation beautifully without making it look patchy.

Price $28.45

BB creams aka beauty balms are primarily used for correcting skin, preparing it for make up and skin hydration. These creams eliminate the need to apply primer, concealer, foundation, sunscreen and moisturizer. All you need is this one product and with its use, you can get a perfect dewy makeup finish easily. Try these BB creams, and you will be able to get perfect skin coverage in one go.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

