8 Best collagen boosting creams that will give you plump & youthful skin

When skin cells are plump and fully hydrated, skin appears more supple and radiant. The collagen rebuilding products help the skin look more youthful because the more collagen we have in our skin, the less sagging we see, along with fewer fine lines and wrinkles. It is too big a molecule to be absorbed by the skin, making it a little redundant in terms of boosting our own supply. But when combined with other actives, it may firm, condition, and plump the skin.

Best collagen boosting creams

1. ThriveCo Anti-Ageing Face & Neck Cream

This anti-ageing cream is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Plumping Pentavitin and happy-skin ingredient Lecigel. It locks in hydration and promotes youthful skin along with skin elasticity, and firmness. It boosts collagen for a fuller, plumper, and younger look and protects the skin cells from damage due to environmental aggressors like UV rays, pollution. This cream restores the skin’s natural protective lipid barrier.

Price: Rs.699

2. The Pink Foundry Youth Preserving Face Moisturiser

Made with a unique blend of Natural Amino Acids, Tetrapeptide and Brightening Marine Extract. It instantly locks in moisture, giving 131 percent enhanced hydration due to patented Hexapeptide present. Having excellent collagen boosting properties, precisely calibrated Tetrapeptide improves skin’s compactness and strength and fights sagginess. Brightening Marine Extract from the Southwest coast of Spain combats hyperpigmentation for radiant and even toned skin.

Price: Rs.1912

3. The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Volume Lifting Emulsion

Formulated with pomegranate extract and collagen, this highly concentrated firming emulsion delivers intense moisture and leaves skin feeling firm. This highly concentrated, elasticity-boosting emulsion contains collagen and the extract of pomegranate, a fruit known to be packed with beauty benefits. It immediately delivers intense moisture and leaves skin feeling supple upon application.

Price: Rs.1665

4. WishCare Collagen Boosting Night Cream

This is an anti wrinkle cream that works to minimise the look of fine lines & wrinkles. Retinol firms and plumps the skin, while the deep moisturising properties of this anti-aging face cream work to soften the appearance of wrinkles and prevent premature signs of aging. Our anti aging night cream is designed to facilitate your skin's nighttime process of renewal and cell turn over, making it an effective anti aging treatment.

Price: Rs.549

5. Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Collagen Boosting Cream

This cream moisturises the skin intensely without the greasiness. The natural ingredients nourish skin and work against signs of aging and help to firm the skin and reduce wrinkles. It is highly effective as an under eye cream for dark circles. It helps restore skin glow and improves appearance of skin pigmentation and dark spots. Experience the luxurious feel of saffron and sandalwood work magic on your skin every night.

Price: Rs.795

6. Ciel Anti-Ageing Collagen Boosting Day Cream

This rich moisturiser provides essential moisture through the day to replenish and plump dry, slackening skin. By preventing moisture loss, this day cream makes skin look visibly smoother, lifted and radiant. Enriched with Apple stem cells, it regenerates skin tissue and delays skin ageing. It also contains pomegranate to inhibit collagen breakdown and prevent premature skin ageing. Antioxidants like Vitamin C and Pullulan brighten the skin and provide protection against moisture loss, salt stress and UV radiation. Hyaluronic Acid helps to lift and firm the skin, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs.1197

7. Inatur Collagen Night Cream

This collagen night cream helps in skin smoothening. It evens complexion and provides relief to dry and dehydrated skin. It tightens the dermis and brings in firmness to the skin. It brings in renewal of fresh skin cells. The collagen boosting cream brings a glow to the skin and makes it soft and supple.

Price: Rs.550

8. Kayos Collagen Anti-Ageing Cream

This collagen day and night cream moisturiser is designed to diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles with a powerful combination of active retinol and hyaluronic acid. It not only tightens your skin, but also deeply moisturises it. Packed with the goodness of jojoba oil, aloe vera and green tea extracts, shea butter makes your skin soft, plush and youthful without looking oily and heavy on your skin.

Price: Rs.479

These collagen boosting creams will give you soft, supple, plump and firmer looking youthful skin.

