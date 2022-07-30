8 Best drugstore mascaras under $20 to doll you up

Eye makeup plays an important role in the overall makeup. Accentuating the eyes is required to compliment your entire makeup and to define your features precisely. A good mascara can easily do so by enhancing the lash game. While choosing a good mascara, considering drugstore mascaras can be a smart thing to do. These mascaras add drama to your eyes without burning a hole in your pocket. We have listed some of the best drugstore mascaras from top makeup brands here. These are chemical-free, long-lasting, highly pigmented formulas that add glam to your eye makeup. Check them out.

Best drugstore mascaras under $20 to accentuate your eyes

1. Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara

When looking for a wonderful mascara that volumizes lashes and makes your eyes look appealing, this mascara from Maybelline is the one for you. It lets you experiment with your favorite looks without having to apply falsies. The formula is infused with bamboo extract and fibers, which makes your lashes look longer, fuller without making them heavy. Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara features Flex Tower mascara brush that is immensely flexible and helps you cover every single lash. Being an ophthalmologist and allergy tested, the mascara is suitable for all.

Price $8.08

Buy Now

2. essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

This is one mascara that lets you bid goodbye to falsies. In fact, with this mascara, you can pull off a no falsies look for an entire day. The product comes with a special conic shape fiber brush that defines the lashes and adds volume to them beautifully. This lash effect mascara adds a hint of drama to your eyes. It resists clumping and can be used all through the day. The drugstore mascara has a cruelty-free formula and, thus, is safe for all.

Price $4.99

Buy Now

3. L'Oréal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

L'Oréal Paris Mascara is surely a show stopping mascara that will make you look like a stunner in minutes. The mascara lifts the entire look of your eyes by intensifying the lash length. Infused with an innovative formula, the mascara is suitable for contact lens wearers and sensitive eyes. The mascara lasts for long hours, thanks to its clump-free formula.

Price $10.42

Buy Now

4. Neenoxtub 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

For a striking look, you need a star product like this one. It combats clumping with its advanced thickening formula, which spreads evenly and makes your eyelashes stand out. This fiber eyelash mascara can lead to stunning, dramatic eye looks. Furthermore, you can ditch the falsies all day long and still look spectacular, with its intense color and non-toxic formula. Being waterproof, this drugstore mascara can be your perfect support even during tears, sweat, and rain.

Price $17.99

Buy Now

5. e.l.f. Big Mood Mascara

This classic mascara from e.l.f. Can be a game changer when it comes to highlighting your eyes. It volumizes the lashes and takes your lash game to an all-new level. Infused with jojoba wax, this is a richly pigmented formula which lasts long and holds your lashes in shape. The mascara features an hourglass shaped brush with intertwined bristles, which withstands clumps and separates lashes for a more defined look. With skin-loving ingredients, the mascara is ideal for people who like it all natural.

Price $7

Buy Now

6. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Worth The Hype Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Worth The Hype Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara totally validates its name. The drugstore mascara adds volume and length to the lashes without adding clumps. It comes with a tapered brush designed to coat every lash in a defined manner. Available in multiple natural, highly pigmented shades of black and browns, the mascara stands out as a real striking change in the eye makeup. Formulated with cruelty-free ingredients, the product is one of the most loved mascara.

Price $7.59

Buy Now

7. Wet n wild Mega Volume Mascara

Wet n wild Mega Volume Mascara is enriched with vitamin E to provide intense nourishment that usually leads to soft and moisturized lashes. It features a full spiral fiber brush that provides total coverage and a maximize volume effect. The formula is waterproof, sweat-proof and smudge-resistant which effortlessly volumizes the lashes for long hours. To add to its goodness, the formula is sulfate-free and ophthalmologist tested.

Price $2.76

Buy Now

8. Mascara by Revlon

Revlon is a top brand that excels at providing the best makeup products. One of the finest products by Revlon is this drugstore mascara, which is super volumizing and richly pigmented. This smudge-proof, flake-proof formula lasts up to 24 hours. Its curvy big side, double-sided brush leaves no lash undefined and gives a panoramic effect. With the lash tint technology, the mascara is capable of darkening lashes in 7 days.

Price $5.41

Buy Now

Enhancing eyes is a major part of any makeup look, and mascaras can greatly add to it. When it comes to buying a good mascara, giving a thought to these drugstore mascaras can be an excellent idea. These are easy on the eyes but come with irresistible features which can accentuate your eyes and pop them out beautifully. Try out these safe formulas and highlight your eyes gracefully.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles:

7 Cute claw clips that can make you look trendy in seconds

7 Best hot rollers to get perfect curls like never before

8 Best shampoos for curly hair to try in 2022