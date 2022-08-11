8 Best exfoliators for face to buy online in 2022

While many of us swear by the CTM routine, i.e., cleansing, toning and moisturizing, exfoliating is usually ignored. The importance of the best exfoliators for the face is often unknown. Exfoliators are uniquely formulated skin care products that are effective at brushing down the skin impurities, excess oil and dead skin cells. When we do not include the exfoliating process in our skin care routine, the skin starts showing signs like dullness, dark spots and acne. The reason behind these issues is the accumulation of dead skin, clogging of pores and deposition of dirt and grimness deep in the skin. Thus, exfoliators are important and must be used at least once a week for best results.

1. Paula's Choice-Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Paula's Choice-Skin Perfecting Exfoliant is a chemical peel that uses salicylic acid to even out skin texture and shed built up dead skin. This quick action formula unclogs pores and brightens out the skin tone. The exfoliant is lightweight, which makes it easy to spread and absorb. It can be used twice a day after toning for that perfect skin texture.

2. PCA SKIN Daily Facial Exfoliant Cleanser

This is a mild exfoliator which can be used daily. It is suitable for all skin types, including mature skin. With natural ingredients like jojoba oil, the product works effectively and makes the skin more radiant and youthful. It also does the job of a good skin cleanser that helps with combating blackheads, cystic acne and other skin issues. By using it regularly, you can ditch skin dullness, pigmentation and premature aging.

3. Palmer's Coconut Oil Sugar Facial Scrub

Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula is an extravagant potion that uses Tahitian Monoi Oil, tiare flower petals, sugar and coconut oil to make it highly nourishing. It has no sulfates, parabens, or phthalates in it, making it all the more gentle on the skin. This face exfoliator cleanses, exfoliates and purifies skin that looks and feels rejuvenated. The blend of natural ingredients helps in enhancing the skin texture. Use it regularly to see visible skin change.

4. La Roche-Posay Ultra-Fine Scrub Exfoliating Facial Cleanser

When looking for a gentle exfoliator for sensitive skin, this one is highly effective. Enriched with antioxidant thermal spring water, poloxamer and micronized diatomic & polyethylene powders, it stimulates skin cell turnover. This face scrub soothes skin and improves skin texture. It also contains ultra-fine pumice particles known for removing dead skin cells gently. The brand claims to provide improved skin tone within 1-2 weeks.

5. Neutrogena Bright Boost Micro Polish

Neutrogena Bright Boost Resurfacing Micro Face Polish uses glycolic and mandelic AHAs to deep cleanse the skin and brighten it. This alcohol-free formula doesn’t clog pores, making the skin smoother and more radiant. With the power of both chemical and physical exfoliation, the product provides gentle yet effective deep exfoliation. From countering skin-aging to lending a beautiful glow, the product has the capability to do it all.

6. Era Organics Microdermabrasion Face Scrub

Era Organics Microdermabrasion Face Scrub uses the goodness of sugar to deeply cleanse the skin and make it refreshing. It helps in eliminating dirt, grime, dead skin cells and other impurities from the skin. While it helps in effective exfoliation, the nourishment of the skin does not stay behind. It has the power to remove stubborn blackheads, minimize skin pores and moisturize the skin well. The product is considered better than chemical peels as it is infused with organic ingredients like aloe, honey, vitamin C and walnut.

7. Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub

Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub is loaded with the power punch of natural ingredients like aloe, Ecuadorian Ivory palm, green tea, ginkgo, and ginger. All these natural ingredients help in refining the skin texture, making it smoother. With the regular use of this product, one can expect deep nourishment for the skin with visibly reduced dullness.

8. No7 Total Renewal Micro-dermabrasion Face Exfoliator

When looking for an exfoliator that can give instant results, this one can be your BFF. It comes with aluminum-oxide micro-crystals that refine the skin texture, make it smoother and add instant radiance to it. The brand claims that the product is capable of stimulating skin cell renewal process and reducing face wrinkles and fine lines within 4 treatments. You can also rely on this product to deal with skin blemishes, sun damage and dark skin tone.

Choosing the best exfoliators for face is not just important but also a difficult task. Since the product needs to deal with facial skin, it needs to be carefully chosen. A slight mistake can cause further skin damage. So, be very particular about your skin type when selecting an exfoliator for your face. Furthermore, ensure there are maximum natural ingredients in it for better quality. These are our top picks, hope you get a suitable product from this list and make your skin flawless.

