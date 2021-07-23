The 8 best hair care products that actually work and effectively boost hair growth!

The past year and a half have proven to be stressful for all of us. Whether you have been at the brunt of it all, or stuck at home and trying to adjust to this new normal, it has been a rough ride. The stress of huge workloads, hectic schedules, chaotic deadlines, changing lifestyles and for some of us, the recovery period after getting infected has led to a lot of hair loss. The hair thinning, split ends, irritated scalps can all seem like a lot, leading us to believe that luscious locks are but a dream. Quite the contrary, it is totally possible!

Along with staying far away from heat-based styling tools, hair colours and bleach, a little trim and having a balanced diet, your hair may also need a bit of external help and nourishment. Check out 8 of the best and our favourite products that are proven to aid hair growth and curb hair fall naturally!

1. Minimalist Hair Growth Serum

This is a super potent product that is guaranteed to get your hair growing and healthy again with the 5 safe and powerful ingredients - capixyl, redensyl, procapil, anagain and baicapil. Along with multi-peptides and herbal extracts, this formula is ideal for all skin and hair types!

₹ 759.00 – Buy Now.

2. WishCare Cold-pressed Virgin Castor Oil

Castor oil in its 100 percent natural, unprocessed state is like the elixir of life for our hair! It contains ricinoleic acid and Omega-6 fatty acids that deeply nourish and rejuvenate your scalp, healing the very root of the problem and leading to stronger and visibly denser hair!

₹ 195.00 – Buy Now.

3. Indulekha Bhringa Oil

This 100 percent Ayurvedic formula contains 11 potent herbs to control hair fall. It is clinically proven capable of improving hair growth in 4 months, owing to the bhringaraj oil that stimulates and activates hair follicles organically.

₹ 402.00 – Buy Now.

4. Mamaearth Onion and Redensyl Hair Oil

Nutrients in onion oil helps to nourish the hair follicles which increases the volume, shine and strength of your hair naturally. Redensyl is also a potent substance that stimulates better hair growth by activating the follicle stem cells. Sounds like the perfect hair care product to us!

₹ 526.00 – Buy Now.

5. St. Botanica Biotin and Collagen Hair Mask

This deeply nourishing hair mask contains intense hydrating shea butter, along with collagen and oatmeals that contain essential amino acids that build hair proteins. The additional benefits of biotin, also called Vitamin B, stimulates the production of keratin which can increase the growth rate of your hair. Over time, this hair mask is guaranteed to bring positive and visible results!

₹ 467.00 – Buy Now.

6. Khadi Essentials Methi Hair Growth Mask

Known for its organic formulations, this product by Khadi Essentials promises holistic scalp and hair wellness. Methi, or fenugreek is a rich source of iron and protein necessary to build stronger hair. It is also infused with vetiver essential oils which significantly increase blood circulation in the hair follicles, leading to faster and better hair growth.

₹ 649.00 – Buy Now.

7. Biotique Bio Musk Root Growth Nourishing Treatment

This product is enriched with musk root and bael extracts that help reduce inflammation, nourishes the scalp and hair follicles from deep within and restores your naturally healthy hair! Its herbal, cream-based formulation is dermatologically tested to suit all types of hair.

₹ 149.00 – Buy Now.

8. Mamaearth Onion Shampoo

This natural and toxin-free shampoo is enriched with the goodness of onion oil extracts and plant-based keratin that stimulate hair follicles, improve blood circulation and cleanse gently so as to not strip your hair of precious essential oils.

₹ 313.00 – Buy Now.