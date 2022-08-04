8 Best hydrating primers to ace your makeup base

Whether you have dry skin, oily skin or combination skin, it is important to keep up with hydration levels. Skin tends to lose its right texture and radiance with low hydration levels, and it can be a cause for concern. Keeping the skin healthy and hydrated can be really difficult, especially for makeup enthusiasts, as they generally keep their skin covered with makeup for long hours and deprive the skin of necessary moisture. This is where the need for the best hydrating primers arise. A good quality primer has the power to blur pores, prep up the skin for makeup and keep the skin well hydrated. So, while you are busy at your work or not able to take good care of your skin, you can still keep up with the skin’s moisture levels. Loaded with nourishing ingredients, we have compiled the best hydrating primers here. Take a look.

Try these hydrating primers to prep your skin for flawless makeup

1. First Aid Beauty Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer

This is a 2-in-1 product with the qualities of a moisturizer and a primer. It helps in blurring pores, perfecting skin imperfections along with keeping up with the nourishment of the skin. Even when you are not looking forward to a makeup day, this product can be applied to moisturize the skin. The primer is infused with coconut water and quinoa protein which assists the repairing, refreshing and hydrating process of the skin. With micro-pearls, the primer is set to leave an elegant glow on the skin while bringing down the skin flaws. The product is dermatologist tested and can be used for all skin types.

2. Nyx Professional Makeup Hydra Touch Primer

To invest in a primer that is packed with nourishing ingredients is the wisest decision ever. One such primer is this one from NYX that is crafted with skin loving ingredients. It contains ginseng, centella extract, licorice root extracts, chamomile and tremella mushroom. All these ingredients are known for their hydration and skin care benefits. The primer can moisturize the skin while correcting the imperfections and prep up the skin for flawless makeup coverage. With regular use of this primer, you can notice your skin becoming softer and brighter.

3. Smashbox Photo Finish Oil Free Foundation Primer

When looking for a lightweight, non-sticky primer, this one from Smashbox feels pretty close. It has a velvety texture that spreads evenly, blurring imperfections and making your skin ready for flawless makeup application. The product contains grape seed, kola seed and Camellia sinensis leaf extract, all contributing to nourishing the skin and making its appearance more appealing. You can reduce skin dullness, minimize pores and brighten up the skin by applying this product. Formulated without oil, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, you can rely on its quality for long-lasting skincare.

4. TULA Probiotic Skin Care Face Filter Blurring And Moisturizing Primer

TULA skincare primer is a blend of powerful probiotic extracts and skin superfoods that are rare to find. The brand uses such unique ingredients to nourish skin, even out skin tone and add a filter like glow to the skin. Infused with clean ingredients, the product is suitable for all skin types. Not only does it work as a wonderful primer, but can also be used to improve your skin tone with prolonged use.

5. Maybelline Facestudio Master Prime Primer

Getting an outstanding primer at budgeted prices is super hard. But with Maybelline master prime primer, you can get flawless skin without moving your budget. This drugstore primer has a weightless formula which is easy to apply. It blurs out all the skin concerns and creates a pristine makeup base to keep your skin and makeup needs sorted. The formula is created with a water base along with active ingredients that are easy on the skin and aces your makeup base without making the skin greasy. As it is dermatologist tested, it is suitable for all skin types.

6. LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer

A primer that is non-greasy and skin-friendly, can be your BFF. This primer belongs to such a category. It has a light feel and non-greasy formula that helps you keep your makeup on, all day long. Infused with shea butter, vitamin E and Edelweiss Extract, the primer helps reduce skin damage. Also, it is nourishing for the skin. Being mattifying in nature, the primer can help you attain a flawless makeup look without making your face shiny. The formula is free from parabens, phthalates and synthetic fragrances, making it super healthy for the skin.

7. bareMinerals Bare Escentuals Good Hydrations Silky Face Primer

bareMinerals brings to you an oil-free makeup primer that is designed for maintaining skin hydration and perfecting makeup looks. The formula is nourishing for the skin, thus reducing dryness, dullness and flakiness. Application of this primer, before applying make up, softly blurs out the fine lines and skin pores. It is free from parabens, sulfates and fragrances, making it highly skin-friendly.

8. Bobbi Brown Primer Plus Hydrating 3 In 1 Setting Spray

Bobbi Brown Primer Plus Hydrating 3 In 1 Setting Spray is a multifunctional product that does the job of a primer, moisturizer along with that of a setting spray. The spray feels light on the skin and lets you fix your makeup perfectly for all day long. Not to forget its powerful skin rejuvenating formula that keeps up with the hydration levels.

The best hydrating primers are listed here. You can opt one as per your skin requirements and budget. We have curated this list with all kinds of budget options. There are few products here which are chemical-free, while there are others that you can get as per your skin type. With these great choices, you can never go wrong. Find the right product and enjoy flawless makeup for long hours.

