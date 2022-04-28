8 Best keratin shampoos for smooth and silky hair

Keratin is the type of protein that makes up your hair, skin, and nails. Since keratin is the structural building block of your hair, some people believe that keratin supplements, products, and treatments can help strengthen your hair and make it look healthier. A good keratin shampoo can make the hair more damage-resistant and repair hair that has been dried out by heat and hair dye. It is not like your regular shampoo because it goes far and beyond what the latter can do. While it cleans the hair and rids it of buildup, a keratin smoothing shampoo strengthens the hair by fortifying the cuticles that form each hair shaft. Here we have a list of the best keratin shampoos for you to choose from.

Best keratin shampoos:

1. Atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Shampoo

Keratin protein is best known for supplying hair with fibrous reinforcement that protects hair from damage and replenishes the protein that acts as an anti-breakage mechanism for hair. Wheat protein and other important nutrients take care of the overall health of your hair and keep your hair healthy and flowing. This shampoo deeply cleanses and intensely nourishes and hydrates hair and skin, giving a fine, smooth feel to your tresses.

Price: Rs.349

2. Beauty Garage Keratin Sulphate-Free Shampoo

This sulphate-free shampoo provides superior protection, moisture and a long lasting shine with hydrolyzed keratin. Rich infusion of nourishing and cleansing elements provides a luxurious lather that leaves hair healthy, strong, vibrant and manageable. It is gentle enough for pre med or colour treated hair. This shampoo can be used after both treatments cysteine and keratin since it is made with special ingredients.

Price: Rs.868

3. TREsemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo

This keratin smooth shampoo is infused with the goodness of keratin and argan oil. It nourishes your hair and controls frizz for upto 3 days. It has a lower sulphate formula and it makes your tresses smoother, shinier and easier to style. It is especially formulated for Indian hair and suitable for use with oil treatments.

Price: Rs.245

4. Argatin Keratin Repair Lasting Shampoo

It is made to be sulphate and paraben free, making it safe for daily use. It's ideal for coloured hair, straight hair, wavy hair, frizzy and kinky hair. The nourishing formula helps boost hair quality and leaves it soft and silky. The essence of argan oil used in this professional shampoo helps to enhance the hair’s resilience by nourishing hair fibres deeply and moisturising the dry scalp. It is also perfect for keratin, extension, highlighted and colour-treated hair. This unique combination of compounds of this keratin hair shampoo helps remove hair build up, dirt and cleanse scalp and hair while nurturing it with essential nutrients.

Price: Rs.1614

5. Schwarzkopf Professional Smooth Shampoo

This Keratin Micellar shampoo contains lightweight oils that bring a natural shine to your hair without overburdening it and making it look greasy. The Keratin treatment protects hair cells and provides nourishment for a healthy and protective outer layer of hair. Infused with keratin and highly efficient amino compounds, this shampoo works wonderfully in smoothening your hair and giving it a visible sheen. Additionally, it gently cleanses your hair to eradicate all impurities.

Price: Rs.810

6. OGX Ever Straightening Brazilian Keratin Smooth Shampoo

Formulated with keratin protein, coconut oil, avocado oil and cocoa butter, this shampoo strengthens hair while adding glossy shine. This smoothing shampoo hydrates the strands, leaving them extra-glossy with a lustrous shine. No matter the hair type, this nourishing keratin shampoo strengthens and softens hair while helping smooth the cuticle for strong, long tresses. Formulated with a rich, exclusive blend containing Brazilian keratin protein, moisturising avocado oil, coconut oil for lustre and cocoa butter.

Price: Rs.799

7. Global Keratin Moisturising Shampoo

This shampoo is enriched with natural plant extracts and a revolutionary signature protein-keratin blend that proves highly effective in providing intense hydration and nourishment to hair shafts and adding a dose of moisture to combat dryness. A light and effective moisturising shampoo, it additionally prevents premature fading of hair colour and retains the colour along with moisture to keep your hair looking vibrant and refreshed. The shampoo helps enhance the longevity of hair treatments like hair taming and smoothening, retaining the effects longer and keeping the hair looking naturally beautiful for prolonged periods.

Price: Rs.1560

8. Body Cupid Keratin Shampoo

This shampoo is powered with hydrolyzed keratin protein, almond oil and argan oil that gives your hair healthy cleansing and healing keratin protein nourishment to gently reverse hair damage caused by harsh chemical treatments, heat styling, sulphate laden shampoos and general ageing to restore silky softness and sleek gloss. Keratin is the hair builder protein present in this shampoo that goes into hair strands and gently repairs the damage.

Price: Rs.349

If you suffer from dry and damaged hair then it is time to incorporate a keratin shampoo into your hair care regime. It supports your hair’s natural structure without weighing it down, so that you can grow your hair with the lesser chance of the strands breaking off. We have mentioned the best keratin shampoos for you to choose from.

