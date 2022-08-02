8 Best nail products to keep your nail game on point

Gone are the days when nail care was difficult. Today, there are dozens of nail products that can improve your nail health and make them look enchanting. Nail condition can also serve as a ground for judgment of your nail health along with your personality and hygiene levels. Not only poor nail health can be a sign of neglected state of health but also tell-tale sign of too much use of artificial products like glue, nail art and extensions. So, it is important to take good care of nails and keep them in the best shape possible. In this article, we have brought to you must-have nail tools along with nail products designed for nail care and embellishment. With these products, you can surely embrace healthy nails and flaunt them, whenever you want. Read on to find out more.

Must-have nail products for all

1. Gena Nail Brite Whitening Scrub with Brush

Do you face the problem of tinted, discolored nails after every experimenting with new nail arts? If yes, then you can now ditch out the embarrassment and make your nails look healthier and whiter with this nail scrub. Gena Nail Brite Whitening Scrub is a creamy formula designed to stain out nail discoloration and improve the nail condition. The scrub contains special whiteners, mild exfoliating microparticles and conditioning cleansers that whiten discolored nails and deep cleanse the nails. Assisted by a brush, the scrub helps in reversing the nail damage, which makes adorning fake nails easier for long durations.

2. AVANI Dead Sea Cosmetics Women’s Premium Quality Nail Care Kit

This nail care kit is all you need for the better upkeep of your nails. The set contains an essential cuticle oil, moisturizing lotion, a nail buffer and a nail file. With the regular use of the cuticle oil, you can make your nail beds soft and nourish your nails. The nail buffer and file can be helpful in keeping your nails in neat and tidy shape. Its moisturizing lotion is infused with minerals which are super-nourishing and give the nourishment that your nails really need.

3. ZIZZON Professional Nail Care kit

ZIZZON Professional Nail Care kit is designed to keep your nails in up top condition. The kit comes with premium quality tools like nail file, toil-nail clipper, peeling knife, nail clipper, diagonal nail clipper, V-shaped push stick, cuticle trimmer, blackhead needle and loop remover, multipurpose scissors, ear pick, eyebrow tweezer and single-edged double-sided push stick. All these 12 pcs are brought together in a package for easy accessibility and professional nail-care. These tools are made of high-quality stainless steel, which is durable and known for its sturdiness. The kit comes in an easy to carry, light box which has all tools at one place and is perfect for travels. With this kit, you can never have a bad nail day!

4. Mia Secret Nail Prep 0.5oz (NP-30) & Xtrabond Primer

All the nail art lovers know how important it is to prep the nails before you get started. This product is for such nail art fans who just can't tolerate boring nails. This nail prepping kit from Mia Secret contains a nail prep and xtrabond primer. The prep dehydrates the nail and makes it ready for long-lasting nail arts. Xtrabond primer is a no burn, acid-free primer that enhances nail polish duration without burning nail cuticles. The duo is easy to use at home and can give you professional nail care.

5. Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil

We all know that feeling when nails are dehydrated, damaged and dried to a large extent after that long-period of adorning gel or acrylic nails. This is the time when nails need a lot of love and deep care. With the use of this cuticle oil from Cuccio, you can heal the damaged nails and infuse them with deep nourishment. The product comes with a vitamin-infused oil conditioner that prevents peeling and makes cuticles and nails healthy. There are no artificial ingredients used in this formula, which makes it a natural solution to poor nail health. While the formula is nourishing, it is non-sticky and grease-free that improves skin health and enhances shine.

6. SUNUV Gel Nail Light

A UV LED nail light is a must-have product for all those who like to experiment with new nail colors and nail extensions now and then. This gel nail light is trusted for its good quality and ease of use. With the use of this light, you can reduce the drying time by almost 50%. The light is capable of working at its max speed for up to 5 good years. Its multifunction design makes it useful for pedicure use as well. There is a smart sensor and adjustable timer in it for the automated curing process. Being compatible to work with all nail polishes, LED gel polishes and base and top coating gels, the UV LED nail lamp is an ideal choice for both home and salon.

7. SUBAY Crystals AB Nail Art Rhinestones Decorations

SUBAY Crystals AB Nail Art Rhinestones Decorations are for all those nail art lovers who cannot resist shiny and sparkly nails. The set comes with multi-sized rhinestones in a variety of shapes and designs. There is also a pair of tweezers that come along with it for easy grasp and firm placement of the stones onto the nails. For a mind-blowing nail art design, there is also a piece of double point dotting pen that lets you create multiple designs and decorate your nails like never. You can also use the kit to decorate phone cases, glasses, furniture or make handmade cards.

8. Modelones 24 Pcs Gel Nail Polish Kit

This 24 pc gel nail polish kit is the dream of every nail art lover. If you are that girl who has this urge of changing nail colors every alternate day, then this gel nail polish kit is your BFF. The kit comes with 24 pcs of neon gel nail polish that look chic and trendy. Each color has a different vibe to it. Use them to get beautiful summer nails, glitter nails or sparkly nails with nail stones. The nail polish set needs to be dried and cured under an LED nail lamp for around 60-120 secs.

It is the desire of every girl to make her nails and hands look pretty. After all, beauty is for everyone, and it can be attained with the best nail products. We have tried to bring nail products that take care of every aspect of your nails here, be it color, shape, design or health. Check out these products and grab them to take good care of your nails at home.

