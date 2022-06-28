8 Best natural body lotions that will give you soft & supple skin

We pamper our face with face moisturisers, but we sometimes forget that our body needs some pampering and care too. Body lotions should not be specifically used in winters or only during those times when you are suffering from dry skin, they should be used during all seasons to keep the skin healthy and soft. If you are someone who has sensitive skin, then you must DEFINITELY invest in a natural body lotion. Here, we have a list of the best natural body lotions for all skin types.

8 Best natural body lotions for soft and supple skin:

Here, we have a list of the best natural body lotions that will help with all your skin issues.

Enriched with avocado oil, this body lotion is rich in essential fatty acids that hydrate and soften the skin and protect it from moisture loss and dehydration. It also helps rebalance and comfort delicate skin. It also contains rosa gallica flower extract that helps restore, hydrate and balance the skin, and macadamia oil that has a similar composition to the skin's sebum or natural oils. Rich in essential fatty acids, it helps rebalance dryness while protecting skin from moisture loss.

Price: $39

This lavender and aloe lotion celebrates the powerful calming nature of lavender pure essential oil and the soothing feel of aloe. Give yourself a moment of peace and give your skin a gentle moisturising boost. It is the ultimate tool for smoother skin. This calming lavender lotion is light enough for your face, but moisturising enough for your hands and body. The cooling nature of aloe will soothe your skin with weightless hydration, while lavender pure essential oil will set your mind into relaxation mode.

Price: $18.94

This body lotion is infused with the goodness of shea and cocoa butters that helps nourish, smooth and soften the appearance of dry skin. It also consists of aloe vera that uplift skin’s protective moisture barrier and argan oil that nourishes and conditions for velvety-soft skin.

Price: $9.42

Unlike other organic lotions, this lotion balances your skin's pH. Together with a moisturising blend, it nourishes and calms sensitive skin while leaving moisture without residue. This moisturising blend of shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, aloe vera and chamomile is great for dry sensitive skin prone to issues, this is the moisturiser that doesn't leave any chemical grease or residue!

Price: $16.99

Nourishing and protecting the skin, this deeply moisturising body cream is formulated with organic shea butter, aloe vera, jojoba oil and chamomile extract. Energising essences of orange, bergamot and grapefruit essential oils give this aromatherapy body lotion a zesty and uplifting fragrance. It is free from parabens, propylene glycol, phthalates, synthetic fragrance and dyes, and contains only natural and organic ingredients.

Price: $24.95

This whipped body lotion possesses both yangu oil and pure, natural hemp seed oil, which are rich in antioxidants and fatty acids. The skin will retain supple moisture and firmness, with reduced inflammation and oiliness. Dry, mature skin will be hydrated and conditioned to renew and revive its healthy radiance with apple fruit extract. Cogon grass extract nourishes skin with its potassium, vitamin and mineral properties. Peach and grapefruit are infused in this luxurious skin cream to provide a sweet, calming scent that will last all day. In order to protect your skin from natural and environmentally triggered oxidants, this lotion has vitamins A, C, and E. With an exclusive, all-day triple moisture complex formula, your skin will be healthy and bright.

Price: $16.61

This 100 percent virgin coconut oil daily hydration body lotion moisturises dry skin, leaving it soft and feeling pampered and giving you glowing skin. It also contains a luxurious blend of coconut milk and coconut oil that will give you glowing, moisturised and rejuvenated skin.

Price: $12.05

This lotion is formulated with organic jojoba oil to heal and soothe, organic coconut oil to moisturise, organic hemp and avocado oils to keep skin smooth and supple. This lotion is made with the finest organic essential oils used for fragrance—breathe deeply! Great for sensitive, dry, rough, or combination skin! This organic lotion can be used on hands, face, body and everywhere! Give your skin a treat with this rich, nourishing lotion—massage deeply!

Price: $11.86

Sensitive skin deserves a little extra TLC, and that means traditional body lotions just won’t cut it. But fear not, with the right products, baby soft skin is totally attainable. Mentioned above are the best natural body lotions for dry skin that will help you combat and protect sensitive skin and all the other skin types from skin concerns.

