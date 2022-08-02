8 Best Pregnancy safe skincare to nourish your skin during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a beautiful period where you wait for the new member of your family with hopes and dreams. It is also that period of time when you need to be extra careful before using any product. This is to ensure the safety and care of your baby. Pregnancy safe skincare comes to your rescue at this delicate period and allows you to take care of your skin along with ensuring that none of the products harm your skin. Finding pregnancy safe skincare can be a daunting task, especially with the upsurge of hormones and constant fatigue. We know your pain and to assist you in making a better skin care choice, here we are with the 8 best pregnancy safe skin care products that will be a delight for you to use. Take a look.

Pregnancy safe skincare to use during pregnancy and postpartum

1. Burt's Bees Sensitive Solutions Calming Day Lotion

When all you are worried about nourishing your skin while taking care of your skin, this calming day lotion from Burt's Bees can be your mate. It has a nourishing formula with rice extracts and aloe vera. The lotion is designed for reducing dryness by leveling up the hydration. Being dermatologically tested, this moisturizer cream is ideal for sensitive skin. For women, who wish to enjoy deep nourishment without clogging pores, this can be a great solution. Thanks to its paraben-free formula, the product provides moisture without causing redness or irritation.

Price $7.89

2. Christina Moss Naturals Facial Moisturizer

Christina Moss Naturals face moisturizer is free from harmful, toxic petrochemicals. The product is suitable for skincare during pregnancy as it is dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic, clinically tested and non-sensitizing. Infused with certified organic aloe vera, the moisturizer represents top standards of beauty. It is formulated to combat the root causes of aging like dry skin, wrinkles and free radicals. The moisturizer leaves no build up and is light on the skin, making it highly suitable for deep nourishment and absorption. Being free from chemicals like propylene glycol, propylene glycol derivatives, parabens, sulfates, dyes, SLS, SLES, synthetic fragrance or preservatives, this facial moisturizer is a clean and safe option.

Price $26.97

3. Evereden Sheer Botanical Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Everden sheer botanical face sunscreen is a powerful formula to provide protection against the harmful UV rays of the sun. It is a natural blend with rose extract, jojoba oil and mineral-based Sheer Tech Zinc TM technology that is gentle and soothing for the skin. The product offers great protection without clogging the pores. With no oxybenzone content, the sunscreen is considered safe for people with sensitive skin, pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Price $31

4. Babo Botanicals Zinc Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

An organic product that is great for mommy, baby, and the environment is rare to find. But we have done our research and brought to you this zinc-based sunscreen lotion with SPF 30 which has no harsh chemicals in it and is considered safe for the family. This zinc sunscreen is a fast-absorbing formula that spreads evenly and is super light in texture. It is water-resistant and is suitable for babies. Developed with 100% non-nano zinc, the sunscreen is capable of providing water and sweat resistant coverage for up to 80 minutes. To keep it safe for mommy and baby, the product is enriched with an organic nutri-soothing complex and is free from oxybenzone, octinoxate and fragrances.

Price $15.19

5. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

When looking for a versatile pregnancy safe skincare product, this one from Bio-oil is a great choice. It has the goodness of vitamin A, vitamin E, chamomile oil, sunflower and lavender oil. All these natural oils are believed to be anti-inflammatory and packed with properties that promote skin renewal and enhance elasticity. The oil can be used for reducing skin scars, stretch marks and skin damage. It can also be useful in reducing the signs of aging and for acne scar treatment. Unlike other oils, it is light, non-greasy and prevents clogging of pores. Designed to function as both an emollient and a moisturizer, the product is suitable for expected moms and present day mothers.

Price $22.79

6. Belli Beauty Skincare Eye Brightening Cream

Belli Beauty Skincare Eye Brightening Cream is an especially designed product for moms to be. It is loaded with premium quality ingredients that are brought together keeping in mind the pregnancy condition. The brand claims that this eye brightening cream is OB/GYN and dermatologist recommended. The dynamic formula of this natural eye cream makes it super hydrating and effective at reducing eye-puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. Just dab a little cream onto the under eyes and massage it thoroughly for increased blood circulation around eyes, leading to firm, youthful skin.

Price $26.99

7. Visha Skin Care Mommy Purifying Cleanser

The name says it all about this product. It is a skin purifying cleanser for mommies out there who have a tough time choosing a product for their pregnancy period. It is a multifunctional product that does a good job at cleansing skin, exfoliating, minimizing pores and reducing redness. Enriched with zinc, vitamin B5 and mild fruit acids, the cleanser is gentle to the skin while decreasing inflammation. This 4-in 1 cleanser is also effective at reducing skin toxins and preventing breakouts to a great extent. Moreover, it balances the skin pH, which is mild yet highly cleansing for the skin.

Price $30

8. Element Mom Mega Moisturizing Stretch Mark Cream

This stretch mark cream is your BFF if you are pregnant. It provides deep moisturization that improves skin’s elasticity and minimizes the appearance of stretch marks and scars. Infused with powerful probiotics, the cream balances skin microbiomes, restricting the physical strains of pregnancy. It gets easily absorbed and makes the skin smooth, thanks to its non-sticky, lightweight formula. Being free from toxins like sulfates, parabens, mineral oils, PEGs, silicons, phthalates and artificial colors or fragrances, the cream is safe to use during pregnancy and post pregnancy.

Price $34.20

Choosing a pregnancy safe skincare or beauty product from the plethora of existing skincare products is a real pain. Doing it while you’re pregnant can be even more exhausting owing to the sudden body changes going on. Considering the needs, requirements, and wishes of pregnant women, we have carefully curated this list of products that have nothing but safe formulas for your and your baby’s safety. You can now sit back, relax and decide your options calmly from these safe skincare products.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

