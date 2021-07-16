8 Cruelty free beauty products from Sugar Cosmetics under Rs 590 you need to look stunning every day

All makeup lovers are obsessed with Sugar Cosmetics for a reason and with amazon discounts, these makeup products are now available at many affordable prices. Check it out!

The trends setting beauty brand Sugar cosmetics is known for its wide range of cruelty-free products that are affordable, high on quality and higher on performance. Their iconic makeup and skincare products are much loved by ladies worldwide. If you are looking to add new products to your makeup kit or gift your beauty-obsessed friend, here are 8 everyday makeup products at deal-breaking prices. Thanks to the Amazon deal of the day, now you can make them all yours without worrying about the price tag.

Bronzer

The main ingredient to sculpt our face to perfection and bring that goddess-like glow is bronzer. In the shade of caramel brown, this illuminating bronzer evens out skin tone, blurs imperfections and gets your diva to glow on in just one glorious sweep.

Price: Rs 399

Deal Price: Rs 379

Buy Now

Blush

Blush brings life to your makeup. The flattering soft peach pink tint blends well and feels lightweight on your skin.

Price: Rs 349

Deal Price: Rs 331

Buy Now

Blush stick adds a gorgeous flush of colour to your cheeks in a much easier way and is really handy. You don’t have to worry about messing up thighs as you do with powdered blush.

Price: Rs 799

Deal Price: Rs 499

Buy Now

Priming Moisturizer

You can use this hydrating primer just as an everyday moisturiser or as a base to set your makeup perfecting. The aquaholic nature of it feels soothing to the skin and makes skin looks plumper, healthier and more vibrant.

Price: Rs 499

Deal Price: Rs 474.05

Buy Now

Now if you prefer a primer stick over a hydrating solution, here is the perfect product that reduces the visibility of pores and wrinkles almost immediately and you don’t even have to blend it.

Price: Rs 799

Deal Price: Rs 499

Buy Now

Liquid Lipstick

Enriched with Vitamin E in divine praline shade, this smudge-me-not liquid lipstick stays on long and is transfer-proof and waterproof. The perfect colour that you can ace to your dinner date or night parties.

Price: Rs 499

Deal Price: Rs 456

Buy Now

Highlighter

The illuminating glittery gold with a pearl finish is everything that dreams are made of. The antioxidants, Vitamin E and shea butter that it contains guard the skin against the damaging effects of pollution.

Price: Rs 499

Deal Price: Rs 474

Buy Now

Lip Primer

Need a smooth, wrinkle-free base for your lips? This hydrating lip primer promises you exactly that. This colourless formula nourishes your lips and provides a smooth canvas for your lipstick.

Price: Rs 599

Deal Price: Rs 569

Buy Now

What are your go-to makeup items? Tell us in the comments below.

Also read Fashion Hack: 6 Different types of blouses to style your saree with feat Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Share your comment ×