8 of Deepika Padukone's most STRIKING beauty looks that we can't stop obsessing over

One of the most naturally beautiful actors in the Bollywood film industry, there is no doubt that Padukone has killer looks. But she also knows how to enhance her features and make for striking appearances. Take a look!

When it comes to makeup, has had the biggest transformation. From thin brows, too much highlighter, dark lipstick and more, the actress evolved with thick bushy brows, rose-tinted cheeks and still has her love for deep and dark lip shades.

But with time, the actress has also proved that she loves to experiment with her glam. Nothing is too bold or too subtle for the Chhapaak actress! We have rounded up our top looks of the actress that are perfect to sport on literally any occasion. Take a look!

Black smokey eyes are too basic. Smokey eyes in the shade of her outfit is how Deepika Padukone likes to roll while keeping the rest of her look to a bare minimum.

When it comes to the basic winged liner, nobody aces the look quite like Padukone. With her cat-eye winged liner, she channelled her inner retro queen to make for a dramatic look with all attention on her eyes while the rest of her face remained bare.

Looking like a true diva, she also looked flawless and aced the no-makeup makeup look! Tinted pink cheeks, peachy lips, filled-in brows and loads of mascara was all it took for Ms Padukone to look like a natural beauty.

To make a statement, Deepika knows how important it is to highlight one detail. Red lips are something she absolutely loves and knows that it immediately brightens up her face. Complete with voluminous locks, this is one look we can't get over!

To add extra glam and drama to her look, Deepika went with a classic winged liner and added loads of glittery silver eyeshadow to create a blended, smokey glitter effect. To let her eyes do the talking, nude lips and tinted cheeks completed her look.

Neutral looks are all the rage right now. We love how Padukone kept her look classy with barely-there lipstick and basic concealer and highlighter over her flawless skin to complete her glam look.

One of her edgiest looks was when she went all out with a smokey eye that highlighted her hazel eyes. Keeping the rest of her look neutral with pink lips and cheeks, we like how she pulled her hair up into a top-knot to make sure all the attention remained on her face. The layers of pearls and dramatic black ruffles on her outfit only added to this look!

For a monochrome look to match her outfit, Deepika picked out pink and red shades to match her saree. A rosy glow, deep pink eyeshadow and loads of highlighter complete with pink lips made for one of Padukone's best beauty moments. Her hair pulled away from her face only added to the drama of the look.

Which of the looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

