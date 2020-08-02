  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. fashion

8 of Deepika Padukone's most STRIKING beauty looks that we can't stop obsessing over

One of the most naturally beautiful actors in the Bollywood film industry, there is no doubt that Padukone has killer looks. But she also knows how to enhance her features and make for striking appearances. Take a look!
32498 reads Mumbai
8 of Deepika Padukone's most STRIKING beauty looks that we can't stop obsessing over 8 of Deepika Padukone's most STRIKING beauty looks that we can't stop obsessing over
  • 7
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to makeup, Deepika Padukone has had the biggest transformation. From thin brows, too much highlighter, dark lipstick and more, the actress evolved with thick bushy brows, rose-tinted cheeks and still has her love for deep and dark lip shades. 
But with time, the actress has also proved that she loves to experiment with her glam. Nothing is too bold or too subtle for the Chhapaak actress! We have rounded up our top looks of the actress that are perfect to sport on literally any occasion. Take a look!

Black smokey eyes are too basic. Smokey eyes in the shade of her outfit is how Deepika Padukone likes to roll while keeping the rest of her look to a bare minimum. 

When it comes to the basic winged liner, nobody aces the look quite like Padukone. With her cat-eye winged liner, she channelled her inner retro queen to make for a dramatic look with all attention on her eyes while the rest of her face remained bare. 

Looking like a true diva, she also looked flawless and aced the no-makeup makeup look! Tinted pink cheeks, peachy lips, filled-in brows and loads of mascara was all it took for Ms Padukone to look like a natural beauty. 

To make a statement, Deepika knows how important it is to highlight one detail. Red lips are something she absolutely loves and knows that it immediately brightens up her face. Complete with voluminous locks, this is one look we can't get over! 

To add extra glam and drama to her look, Deepika went with a classic winged liner and added loads of glittery silver eyeshadow to create a blended, smokey glitter effect. To let her eyes do the talking, nude lips and tinted cheeks completed her look. 

Neutral looks are all the rage right now. We love how Padukone kept her look classy with barely-there lipstick and basic concealer and highlighter over her flawless skin to complete her glam look. 

One of her edgiest looks was when she went all out with a smokey eye that highlighted her hazel eyes. Keeping the rest of her look neutral with pink lips and cheeks, we like how she pulled her hair up into a top-knot to make sure all the attention remained on her face. The layers of pearls and dramatic black ruffles on her outfit only added to this look! 

For a monochrome look to match her outfit, Deepika picked out pink and red shades to match her saree. A rosy glow, deep pink eyeshadow and loads of highlighter complete with pink lips made for one of Padukone's best beauty moments. Her hair pulled away from her face only added to the drama of the look. 

Which of the looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday in a Saaksha and Kinni dress: Yay or Nay?

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Deepika <3

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Love you deepyy

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Way better than Kangana.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

She's amazing..

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She looks like a scarred cat

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I have lost respect for her

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Looks of a scarred cat

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement