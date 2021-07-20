8 Essential grooming products for women to help you look and feel confident and hygienic

Appearance does matter a lot. More often than not, your first impression in the minds of people, sometimes even subconsciously, forms on the basis of the way you look. This does not mean your physical features, but the way you present and carry yourself. A lot of factors can influence that - your fashion sense, personal style, and even what you smell like and your personal hygiene. These also affect how you regard yourself. This is essentially what grooming is - the art of nurturing and polishing yourself to look presentable, feel confident and leave every room with a positive impression.

Contrary to popular belief, often propagated by unrealistic beauty standards, personal grooming has little to nothing to do with beauty standards of the time. Hair removal, for instance, is considered a part of grooming, and is controversial - to do it or not to do it remains a topic of heated discussion.

We want you to remember just one thing - how you groom yourself entirely depends on YOU! The aim is to be hygienic, feel good and look presentable. It is up to you to decide what to do with your body hair, which is completely natural. Whether you choose to get rid of your hair entirely, or just trim it, check out these essential grooming products, and find your best match -

1. Gillette Venus Hair Removal Regimen Kit

This kit contains everything you would need for silky smooth, hair-free arms and legs! It comes in a limited edition illustrated pouch by one of India’s leading artists Alicia Souza, with a razor with soothing aloe vera strips, 3 razor head refills and finishing gel.

₹ 799.00 – Buy Now.

2. Gillette Venus Snap Hair Remover Razor

This is the ideal tool for when you are on the go and don’t have the leisure of spending too much time on hair removal. It is pocket-sized, and has a great grip and pivoting head that moves with your curves and ensures a safe shave, and the soap gel bars enriched with avocado oil and body butters make for a smooth glide everytime!

₹ 623.00 – Buy Now.

3. Sirona Blink and Glow Face Razors

Facial razors are all the rage, and for good reason! These easy-to-use tools not only shave peach fuzz and facial hair very closely, but they also help remove dead skin cells from its surface - a process called dermaplaning, which leaves your face smooth, bright and glowing!

₹ 259.00 – Buy Now.

4. Bombay Shaving Company Ultra Sensitive Shaving Foam

Enriched with aromatic lavender and argan oil extracts, this foam is suitable even for sensitive skin types. It is a must if you are using any kind of razors as it prevents ingrowth, helps in a close and smooth shave and leaves your skin hydrated and fresh.

₹ 199.00 – Buy Now.

5. Philips Corded Compact Epilator

Epilators are great if you are looking for a hair removal solution that lasts longer. Philips epilators are one of the best in the market since their rotating blades are capable of uprooting even the finest of hairs, and ensure minimum pain during the process. It also comes with a sensitive cap for tricky underarms and the bikini line, and 2 speed settings for different hair thickness.

₹ 2,489.00 – Buy Now.

6. Bare Body Essentials Tri-Sol Post-Hair Removal Solution

This is the first of its kind and is your skin’s solution to all post-hair removal woes like rashes, bumps, ingrown hair, redness, itchiness and even cuts. Specially formulated to suit all kinds of Indian skin, applying a thin layer of this solution can heal and soothe your skin after it undergoes harsh processes of hair removal, and is also non-sticky!

₹ 499.00 – Buy Now.

7. Philips Touch-Up Trimmer

This is the ideal tool if plucking and uprooting hair from your face is not exactly your cup of tea. This battery-powered trimmer has a fine tip and efficient blades to ensure precision when grooming your eyebrows and facial hair at home with ease.

₹ 999.00 – Buy Now.

8. Veet Sensitive Touch Expert Trimmer

We all know how difficult it is to groom our bikini lines by ourselves. At the same time, it is a necessity for most of us for the sake of hygiene. Although this tool by Veet is great to use anywhere, it does the best job at the bikini line! The high-precision head accessories can be adjusted to suit your requirement, the blades are stainless steel and titanium coated which also makes it great to use in the shower as well!

₹ 1,499.00 – Buy Now.