8 Essential oils for your hair & skin at discounted rates on the Amazon sale today

Now you can add a side of aromatherapy to your everyday skincare and hair care regime. Essential oils have a lot more to offer than just invigorating your senses. Adding a few drops of essential oil to your skin care and hair care routine, will give you an abundance of benefits. From glowing, acne-free skin to soft, bouncy hair - you can get it all with just a few drops of essential oil. Here, we have the best essential oils available at discounted prices on the Amazon sale today.

8 Best essential oils on the Amazon sale today:

Scroll down and take a look at these essential oils that will give you clear skin and bouncy hair.

Rosehip has natural retinol and vitamin A, this helps in regeneration of skin cells and keeps the skin tone bright and even. It also delays the appearance of signs of ageing like fine lines and dark spots. It promotes even skin tone and reduces dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It promotes regeneration of skin cells and thus, heals scars and marks. Rich in retinoids (a natural form of retinol), rosehip is an oil that can be applied directly without dilution. It also helps brighten tanned and dull skin. It promotes collagen production, giving the skin an even tone and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It also increases the elasticity of the skin and acts as an effective anti-aging element.

Lavender has soothing properties that help you relax, unwind and let go of stress, allowing you to achieve sound sleep. It can help cleanse the skin by unclogging pores and clearing acne. It helps to increase circulation to hair follicles, encouraging thicker hair growth. It conditions the hair and softens brittle strands for shiny, soft and smooth tresses. For skin, mix 2-3 drops with a carrier oil and apply evenly on your face and neck. For hair, mix 5-6 drops with 10-15 ml of carrier oil and gently massage on scalp and hair.

Frankincense essential oil refreshes the skin, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, balances the oil content of the skin and reduces acne. It helps in making the hair roots stronger, controlling hair fall, and giving way to healthier hair and helping In hair growth. Breathing in the scented oil is calming, relaxing, and lifts the spirits while balancing mood. For skincare, apply three drops of Frankincense essential oil mixed with half a tablespoon of carrier oil on your skin to have blemish-free and healthy skin. For hair care, massage ten drops of this oil mixed with two tablespoons of carrier oil on your scalp. Leave overnight for healthier and shinier hair.

This tea tree oil is extracted from the leaves of melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) by steam distillation. It balances oil, controls pimples and dandruff, adds freshness, protects skin, hair and scalp, conditions nails lips and controls odour. Add it to your daily bath. Use it with your daily moisturiser for your skin. Mix 2 drops with your regular oil to massage on the scalp. There are many DIYs that use Tea Tree Essential oil which benefits the skin and hair.

Squalane, a saturated and stable hydrocarbon found naturally in the skin, is an exceptional hydrator that can prevent the ongoing loss of hydration that can impair suppleness. Suitable for all skin types, this oil softens and smooths dry skin and can even be applied to hair to provide natural heat protection and add shine. It softens and smooths even the driest complexions – it’s suitable for all skin types. As an added bonus, drops can be applied to hair to offer heat protection, enhance shine and reduce breakage.

One of the best perks of peppermint oil is its ability to cleanse and rejuvenate skin with its cooling properties. It helps to stimulate blood circulation, improving the health of the scalp and hair follicles, leading to good hair growth. It may help calm frayed nerves, ease nervousness, promote mental clarity, and alleviate feelings of mental fatigue altogether. For skin, mix 2-3 drops with a carrier oil and apply evenly on your face and neck. For hair, mix 5-6 drops with 10-15 ml of carrier oil and gently massage on scalp and hair.

Chamomile essential oil relieves from dry skin problems, calms skin irritation, removes blemishes and has anti-ageing properties. It also helps with stress and depression. It is especially recommended for acne, pimples, dry skin and itching. It promotes a sense of calm.

This rosemary essential oil is extracted from the leaves of Salvia Rosmarinus (Rosemary) by steam distillation. It is high in antioxidants, supports a healthy-looking scalp and head of hair, and has powerful rejuvenating properties. Rosemary essential oil is a helpful addition to skin and hair products thanks to its mild cleansing properties. Add it to your daily bath. Use it with your daily moisturiser for your skin. Mix 2 drops with your regular oil to massage on the scalp. There are many DIYs that use Rosemary Essential oil which benefits the skin and hair.

Just imagine a beauty regime that treats your skin and hair concerns, and gives your senses an uplifting boost at the same time! Making an essential oil a part of your skin care and hair care routine will give you astonishing results and benefits in no time. These essential oils mentioned above are available at unbelievable prices on the Amazon sale today.

