8 Hair care products to get rid of dandruff & flaky scalp

Malassezia is a fungus that sits and feeds on your scalp causing dandruff. These flaky skin sediments of the scalp is not a deadly problem, but in some people, the immune system overreacts to it. This results in intense dandruff formation, irritated scalp skin, hair fall and thinning. These 8 hair products claim to get rid of dandruff and provide you with silky, smooth hair. Scroll down and pick your cure to bid adieu to those white flaky powder once and for all.

Mamaearth Onion Shampoo

The antimicrobial and antifungal properties of onion act as a dandruff fighter and also help grow your hair and enhance its healthy appearance. The onion oil in it also stimulates and moisturises the scalp, promoting blood circulation.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 296

Buy Now

Argan Oil & Bhringraj Combo Set

This revitalising blend of effective natural ingredients restores the natural moisture of your strands, giving you lush, radiant hair. It boosts the natural circulation of your scalp while moisturising and repairing dry and damaged hair thereby getting rid of dandruff.

Price: Rs 1598

Deal: Rs 1199

Buy Now

Vedix Dandruff Control Set

Dandruff can’t be cured by using these products just once. A consistent regime and dedicated care are required to reduce dandruff gradually. This set includes hair serum, hair oil and shampoo that reduces hair fall and breakage due to dryness, nourishes the scalp, increases hair root strength and boosts overall scalp health.

Price: Rs 2695

Deal: Rs 1349

Buy Now

mCaffeine Mini Coffee Hair Care Duo

This combo consists of shampoo and hair scrub that provides deep cleanse, facilitates hair shaft nourishment, and hair fall control. It ensures exfoliation of the scalp, clears build up and also controls dandruff.

Price: Rs 996

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Ustraa Anti Dandruff Hair Serum

Infused with ginger and tea tree that helps maintain scalp pH and prevent the growth of dandruff-causing fungus, this hair serum keeps your scalp oil-free, moisturised and fresh. The antiseptic properties of ginger can work wonders in reducing dandruff tremendously.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 349

Buy Now

WOW Onion Black Seed Oil Hair Care Kit

This kit contains onion oil shampoo, onion oil conditioner, onion oil hair mask and onion hair oil which helps to revive your tired scalp and hair. Red onion extract and black seed oil aid in rejuvenating tired scalp and weak hair. Its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties help reduce hair loss, excessive dryness, dandruff and scalp eruptions.

Price: Rs 2046

Deal: Rs 998

Buy Now

Hair Growth Oil

Dandruff makes your scalp an unhealthy environment and makes hair follicles weak and brittle. Intense dandruff can also restrict hair growth and strength. This growth oil is aimed at nourishing the scalp and strengthening the roots of your hair.

Price: Rs 449

Deal: Rs 337

Buy Now

Tea Tree Shampoo and Banana Conditioner for Dandruff-Free Hair

Packed with ingredients that are rich in antimicrobial activities and the natural goodness of vanilla, banana and cinnamon extracts, this combo set helps eliminate dandruff-causing fungi, treats scalp infection, soothes itchiness while nourishing the flaky scalp.

Price: Rs 960

Deal: Rs 601

Buy Now

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan looked RAVISHING in a red gown while pregnant with Taimur