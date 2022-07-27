8 Hair growth vitamins to ace your hair growth extraordinarily

Hair growth vitamins are the new-age supplements that are created for providing hair with the extra dose of nourishment which keeps hair soft and silky. These vitamins are essential for hair growth, especially when there is not much time for hair care. With low maintenance, chemical pollutants, harsh chemicals in hair care products and hectic lifestyle, hair growth can be slow and this is where hair growth vitamins can help you out. Here are the best hair growth vitamins on which you can rely for fulfilling the nutritional requirements. Take a look.

Top hair growth vitamins which can improve your hair growth

1. HAIRtamin Vegan Gummy Stars Hair Growth Vitamins

HAIRtamin Vegan Gummy Stars Hair Growth Vitamins are enriched with unique ingredients like biotin, zinc, folate, vitamin A, C, D and B-12. The gummies are created for hair strengthening and reducing hair fall. You can take them regularly, and it is suitable for men and women. When assisted with nutritional food, the gummies can provide good hair results. The product is free from GMO, gluten, cruelty and artificial flavors which make it all the more healthy.

Price $27

Buy Now

2. Sports Research Biotin Supplement with Organic Coconut Oil

Sports Research Biotin Supplement is a storehouse of biotin, vitamin B along with cold-pressed organic virgin coconut oil. These ingredients are known for their special role in Keratin synthesis. Not only, this supplement is good for hair care, but can also help with skincare. From enhancing hair growth to improving hair texture and luster, this supplement can help you out with all of it. These biotin supplements are free from soy, gluten and GMO, making it a safe option for all.

Price $14.21

Buy Now

3. Chewsy Beautiful Hair Chews

Chewsy beautiful hair chews are unique hair vitamins that come in naturally flavored sweet raspberry flavor. These vitamins are loaded with biotin, pantothenic acid, horsetail herb extract, schisandra fruit powder, goji berry, folate, vitamin C, D3, A, B6 and B12. This product is a powerful blend of nutrients that come in candy-style chews, which can help in making your hair stronger and healthier. While being extremely delicious, the chews serve as a wonderful solution for improving hair health. The formula is safe and healthy as it is free from artificial colors, gluten, GMO, dairy, soy, and sweeteners.

Price $22.49

Buy Now

4. Sugarbear Women's MultiVitamin

Sugarbear Women's MultiVitamin is specially formulated with a vegan vitamin complex containing folate, glutathione, vegan, omega-3s and vitamins B-12, C, D-2, E. With such a powerful nutritional combination, these multivitamins can serve as a perfect dose of nourishment required for boosting hair health. These multivitamins can even help with collagen production, which improves hair and skin.

Price $27.08

Buy Now

5. Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Supplement

When you need a hair growth supplement that can help with hair fall reduction along with better hair growth. The product is absolutely drug-free and contains natural ingredients. With these supplements, you can target the common root causes of hair thinning and improve hair, skin, and sleep.

Price $85

Buy Now

6. FoliGROWTH™ Hair Growth Supplement

This hair growth supplement can be your BFF when you are facing heavy hair fall. The vitamins contain nutritional ingredients like saw palmetto, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin D3, along with 28 effective herbs. With daily intake of this hair growth supplement, you can support liver health, thyroid functioning and enhance iron, vitamin D levels. Its dual action formula can be useful in targeting nutritional deficiencies.

Price $39.90

Buy Now

7. Hair La Vie Clinical Formula Hair Vitamins

These supplements are crafted with nutrients like zinc, iron, selenium, vitamin A, D and reishi mushroom which improve hair growth and enhance volume and shine. The strong nutritional formula of these supplements can work on your nutritional needs and fulfill them. Hair La Vie Clinical Hair Vitamins can help deal better with hair issues on all hair types.

Price $50

Buy Now

8. Hairfinity Hair Vitamins

Hairfinity hair vitamins are created with a blend of bioactive vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. The vitamins contain biotin which is believed to be a super nutrient that helps in hair, nails and skin care. Infused with powerful strengthening amino acids, hydrolyzed collagen, horsetail, and silica for improved hair health. Suitable for both men and women, the hair vitamins are perfect for enriching the body with adequate amounts of nutrition.

Price $22.49

Buy Now

When looking for solutions to improve hair growth, hair growth vitamins are the most reliable and trusted solution. All you need to do is to invest in a good brand that is authentic and is known for its nutritional formula. Hair growth vitamins usually contain essential nutrients which we need for enhanced hair growth. Furthermore, these vitamins can be helpful in enhancing hair luster and hair texture. With daily intake of these hair growth vitamins, one can drastically improve hair health.

