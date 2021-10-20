8 High quality skin and body care products to get you ready for the festive season

With Diwali only 2 weeks away, the festive season has only just started. Apart from selecting your best outfit, you must make sure that you have clear, glowing and radiant-looking skin. These high-quality products have the best reviews and will work wonders on your skin giving you the perfect festive glow. So add them to your cart right away!

Kayos Facewash for Acne Prone Skin

This foaming face wash will help you cleanse your face of impurities and bacteria thus giving you a pure clear skin and may help you clear signs of pimples and blemishes. It is enriched with Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Tea Tree oil and Neem oil, all of which have been scientifically proven to help acne prone skin. When used daily, it helps reduce excess oil from the skin thereby reducing the chances of skin breakouts in the future. It comes with an inbuilt Silicone Brush which has a hygienic design so you don't need to touch your face with your hands while applying this face wash.

Price: Rs.349

Ayouthveda Sparkling Gold Face Wash

This face wash contains authentic 24k Gold with a unique combination of pure gold with kashmiri saffron. It is also enriched with floral distillates, essential oils and fresh fruit juices. It provides a luminous glow, extensively hydrates the skin, seals moisture and makes the skin glow. The vitamin C leaves the skin feeling healthy and flawless. Enriched with the power of natural oils, it effectively heals and prevents scarring, nourishes the skin and maintains a lustrous, glowing skin tone.

Price: Rs.359

Kayos 24K Gold Mask

Real 24k gold has been used to prepare this luxurious facial treatment mask. You can attain a luxurious anti-aging solution now at the comfort of your home. No need to spend on expensive anti wrinkle treatments at spa and salons. Get an instant glow and be party ready for your next date and mesmerise everyone with your golden glow. Infused with silk amino acids, collagen and vitamin E, it reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and blackheads.

Price: Rs.799

WOW Skin Science Activated Charcoal Face Mask

Pollutants cause a million skin problems such as hyperpigmentation, dullness, acne, allergies, fine lines and other visible signs of aging. Hence, this activated charcoal peel off mask is here to your rescue. Enriched with bamboo charcoal, trehalose and aloe vera extracts, this mask promotes a powerful detoxifying action that works by trapping and removing pollutants even from the insides of the pores on your skin.

Price: Rs.319

Kayos Tea Tree & Neem Body Wash

This body wash fights body odour under armpits, legs, feet and refreshes the whole body with its peppermint effect. It may also help wash fungi and bacteria from the surface of the skin and provide strong defense against various skin irritations. It provides a soothing comfort after workout and washes away bacteria and fungus contracted after a session at the gym, after cycling, running or any other sweating sport. Made with pure tea tree oil, neem oil, peppermint oil, aloe vera, this body wash is gentle on the skin.

Price: Rs.499

Kayos Eye Gel

Enriched with Aloe Vera Gel and Carrot Seed Oil that are known to help reduce puffy eyes by increasing blood circulation to the eye bags and helping flush out fluids and toxins that might cause puffy eyes. It also contains Fennel Seeds that are known to have cooling and soothing properties which help reduce puffy eyes and redness caused due to exertion and stress on the eyes. Hyaluronic Acid is known to help lighten dark circles and create an even tone around the eyes while the Vitamin E helps in keeping the moisture of the skin around the eyes intact for a wrinkle free skin.

Price: Rs.599

Kayos 28 Day Teatox

It is important to flush out all the toxins out of your body, in order to look fit and luminous this festive season. This 28 day teatox cleanses and purifies the body of toxins and waste, boosts your metabolism and energy levels through the day, helps reduce bloating and stress, and has a pleasant and smooth taste than most of the other teas in the market. It contains high quality natural ingredients like garcinia cambogia, oolong tea, cinnamon, ginger and coleus all of which are rich in antioxidants and are known to have weight losing properties. It will help you reduce bloating and alternatively reduce appetite which helps you lose weight effectively and naturally.

Price: Rs.399

Kayos Marine Collagen Peptides

Hydrolysed type 1 fish collagen helps in boosting collagen levels in your body and making your skin elastic and tight, and hair and nails stronger. Fortified with the goodness of Boswellia Serrata extracts, these collagen peptides help in increasing bone density by aiding bone mineralisation with ease and also helps increase the joint fluids to reduce inflammation caused by movement in joints. Fortified with Vitamin C, this product not only helps in brightening your skin but also helps in cell repair to slow down the process of cell aging making your skin look young, clear and healthy.

Price: Rs.899

