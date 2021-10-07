8 Looks to recreate from Kiara Advani's makeup files when merry is on your mind

As the term 'fun' is the only thing that we hope remains a constant and with reasons gradually looming to remind us of all that we may have buttoned up the past year, here are some makeup pleasures you could indulge in with all your brushes that need to part ways from the accumulated hiatus dust. Take a look at this guide featuring Kiara Advani.

Your outfits alone do not hold the ability to pause the time and make people stare at you. Makeup simply plays as the unsung hero at most times that can accentuate your features in the most alluring way. Here are a few looks we dug up from the Kabir Singh actor’s grid to help you head from work to weddings with easy tips. Just play with colours appropriately and we’re here to make you everyday going out moments a little too memorable.

Don’t want to be the talk of the office? You don’t need to but you can still have a great glam game. Opt for a neutral-toned look like Kiara. This can be worn with blazers, pencil skirts, and anything your office permits you to don. You can work less on the gloss and skip the blush. If you’re stepping out with your workmates' post your shift timings, dab on that peach blush and gloss.

If a low-key look has an ounce of your attention, you can take this look to date night or a regular dinner. Although a little shimmer made its way here, this won’t convey that you’ve spent 2-3 hours in front of the mirror decking up your eyes. It’s also easy to achieve with a soft pink lipstick, mascara-laden eyes, black eyeliner and brows filled-in neat. If you’re a fan of highlighters, pat some on your cheekbones and nose. Dewy or matte skin, you take the call.

If you’re someone who counts on a shimmer and shine road when ready to go club-hopping, this can help you out. The Laxmii actress had her eyelids beautified by Lekha Gupta with a stunning makeup look. To let your eyes do the talking on repeat, you can swipe on an eyeshadow hue of your choice and gently tap some glitter to get that gleaming effect. If you have an eyeshadow with both options available to you as one, apply it directly. But, first set the base with a hush and follow up the colour pigment.

Want an A+ pout-worthy lipstick? Name something as strikingly gorgeous as red. It’s fierce and sets a bright mood. Do your brows, volumise your eyelashes, slightly tightline, and apply a lighter shade of eyeshadow. Ensure to apply it below the lower lash line as well to add an edge to your party look. Nothing can overpower a hot red lipstick.

Crazy for contours? Let your makeup show that love. The Good Newwz actress, having dressed in white, chose glam makeup that could do its part equally perfect. While her gloss lips and brown eye makeup established a fabulous look, the contour here defined the area below her cheekbones. Optional: Create a chiseled jawline by applying contour to your jawline. You can also use a bronzer for a dash of drama to keep your brunch look spot on.

You know as a wedding guest the challenges are many to settle with just one inspiration. Opt for the high-shine look like Kiara who didn’t limit it to her lips. From eyes to the skin, it only gleamed like the brightest star. A strobe cream can do your skin so damn good if you’re not big on going matte. Look at her ear, this is best when you’re craving for some extra sparkle.

Another ideal look for the one who attends weddings every alternate day would be this extremely simple look and if pink is the only hue you resonate with, go for a bubbly cute look with cheeks doused in a blush while your skin has a minimal foundation. Glossy lips, filled-in eyebrows, and a bindi can nail for you but an eyeshadow won’t harm you either.

Are you done with drawing your eyeliner that follows the curvy route and nothing beyond that? Trust this graphic eyeliner to do a better and quirky job with the same kohl and this will have people thinking about how you created one. Practice the triangle shape on paper until you get the hang of it and then move onto your eyes.

Which beauty look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

