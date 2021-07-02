8 Natural oils for smooth and radiant skin

Ditch the beauty oils and add these natural oils to your skincare routine for smooth and radiant skin.

Natural oils have been used for skincare and hair for centuries now. Generation after generation have used them for various moisturising, protective, and antibacterial qualities. With such a wide range of beauty products so easily available in the market now, these natural oils and simple substances have been overlooked. But since these days people are striving to find additive-free, affordable, and effective products, these natural oils are making a comeback. However, you must find out how much oil suits your needs may require a little trial and error. While there is no research regarding the amount of oil that should be used as a moisturiser, your skin will tell you when enough is enough. Here, we have a few natural oils that will help your skin glow.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is easily absorbed into the skin and is known to have many health benefits, including those from vitamins E and K, as well as antifungal and antibacterial properties. In general, coconut oil is a great option for almost everybody, except if you have oily and acne prone skin. However, it may not suit your face but will act as a great moisturising agent for your body.

Olive Oil

Olive oil contains vitamins A, D, E and K, and acts as a great moisturiser. With its heavy consistency, it is a great choice for an all-body application. You can even try an olive oil cleanser or a bar of soap that will not dry out your skin. It may also help prevent premature signs of aging on the skin.

Sunflower Seed Oil

Sunflower seed oil is extremely high in vitamin E, and it helps in regenerating damaged skin cells and getting rid of the acne causing bacteria. The oil is light and non-greasy and thus, it gets absorbed in the skin easily without blocking the pores. Sunflower oil is known to protect the skin’s barrier and it does not cause or aggravate atopic dermatitis (a form of eczema), as compared with olive oil.

Shea Butter

Derived from the nuts of the African shea tree, shea butter is a tallow-like substance that is commonly found in a solid form, but it melts at body temperature, and is sometimes used as a moisturiser and hair product. It treats acne and blemishes, and reduces skin inflammation. You can combine organic shea butter with olive oil or coconut oil to create a smoother texture for application.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil has anti-inflammatory and wound-healing effects. It is extremely moisturising and helps control sebum production and promotes collagen synthesis. Jojoba oil contains natural forms of vitamin E. This vitamin works with your skin as an antioxidant. This means that jojoba oil can help your skin fight oxidative stress caused by everyday exposure to pollutants and other toxins.

Almond Oil

Made from pressed raw almonds, almond oil is full of health benefits, such as vitamin E, zinc, proteins, and potassium. It has a lighter texture than olive oil and shea butter, which many find appealing to use on the face. It Reduces puffiness and under-eye circles, improves complexion and skin tone, treats dry skin and Improves acne.

Grapeseed Oil

Grapeseed oil contains vitamin E and essential fatty acids, it is lightweight compared to other natural oils. It also acts as an antioxidant, antimicrobial, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Grapeseed oil helps the vitamin E and vitamin C in your skin to be more efficient and effective at preserving your skin. It makes the skin softer and more elastic.

RoseHip Seed Oil

Extracted from the seeds of wild rose bushes, rosehip seed oil has seen a surge in popularity and is increasingly found in facial skincare products that tout moisturising, anti-aging benefits. Enriched with essential fatty acids and antioxidants, including provitamin A, it provides relatively high protection against inflammation and oxidative skin damage. Rosehip seed oil has shown promising results when used to alleviate inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema.

