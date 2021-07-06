8 Products to help you maintain a skincare routine that works in every season

Skincare is extremely vital and should always be a part of your daily routine. We shed skin cells throughout the day hence, it is important to keep the skin glowing and in good condition. A good skincare regime can prevent acne, treat wrinkles and make your skin look brighter and radiant than ever before. However, a good skincare routine is only as good as the products you use. Good quality products will only uplift your skin whereas, poor quality products can harm your skin. With every changing season your skin may also change and hence, to make your lives easier here we have a skincare routine with the best and most trusted products that you can follow in every season.

Rejusure Face Wash

Use a water-based foaming cleanser to gently remove the oil residue and water-based impurities from the day. This foaming face wash will nourish and hydrate the skin without excessively drying it. It acts as a gentle exfoliant and protects the upper surface of skin. It contains AHA and BHA that are chemical exfoliants used to help the skin gently exfoliate its build up of dead skin. Glycolic acid also works towards removing dead skin cells while revealing fresh and brighter skin.

Price: Rs.259

Buy Now

Bella Vita Organic Exfoliate Coffee Scrub

Use an exfoliator on your face thrice a week after cleansing it. Scrub off all the dirt and impurities from your face and body with this organic and ayurvedic coffee scrub. Enriched with walnut, coconut oil, rock salt and coffee, this scrub will help in lightening dark necks, elbows and knees along with removing tan and dry skin. It also clears clogged pores from the face and removes black or whiteheads. It brightens the face and lets it breathe.

Price: Rs.225

Buy Now

Pilgrim Alcohol Free Face Toner

Apply a toner to balance the skin’s pH levels and prevent it from becoming dry and dehydrated. Keep your skin fresh and rejuvenated with this vegan face toner. Use this face toner after cleansing your face and it will restore the skin’s pH balance and absorb excess oil without causing any dryness. If you feel tired and lethargic in the morning, this toner will instantly refresh and revitalise your skin and get you ready for your day. It is just your ticket for a quick boost of clear glowing skin and tighter pores anytime during the day!

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Clay Face Mask

Using a clay mask is an essential in every season as it gently hydrates the skin and gives it a radiant glow. This clay mask is enriched with activated charcoal, kaolin clay, and 2% salicylic acid that prevents any chance for pore-clogging by clearing pores of excess oil and bacteria that may lead to acne inflammation, post-acne pigmentation, and scars. It also resurfaces new healthy skin that is blemish-free and more polished.

Price: Rs.473

Buy Now

Rejusure 5% Niacinamide Face Serum

Serum helps in specific skin concerns like wrinkles, dark spots, and dehydration. This face serum is a great choice for oily, combination and acne-prone skin. It helps to visibly improve the appearance of enlarged pores, uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles. Niacinamide helps to ensure an even distribution of pigment to tackle age spots and hyperpigmentation.

Price: Rs.279

Buy Now

Pilgrim Retinol Under Eye Cream

The under eye skin is the thinnest as there are no sebaceous glands to produce natural oils, so it’s important to keep this area hydrated and protected all day long. This under-eye cream will treat wrinkles, dark circles and under eye bags. This fast-acting retinol eye cream is clinically proven to help brighten and even skin tone in the under-eye area.

Price: Rs.395

Buy Now

Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Skin Brightening Day Crème

Use a moisturiser to keep those skin loving ingredients locked in, allowing a beautiful and rejuvenated complexion. This radiant day cream deeply moisturises and nourishes the skin and also provides sun protection. It brightens the skin tone and restores its complexion.

Price: Rs.248

Buy Now

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen

Applying sunscreen is not only limited to summers, we need to protect our skin on a daily basis from UV rays. This non-greasy sunscreen gel will prevent the development of dark spots, wrinkles and fine lines. This weightless matte finish sunscreen acts as a shield for your skin and will provide it with maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is waterproof and sweatproof, and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.473

Buy Now

Pilgrim Retinol Night Cream

End your day with a hydrating night cream that will not only moisturise your face throughout the night, but will also repair skin damage. This retinol night cream reverses fine lines and wrinkles, fades sun spots and smoothens the complexion. The ultra-hydrating cream with a gel balm texture provides the skin with bursts of moisture through the night to visibly plump the skin and smooth out lines.

Price: Rs.495

Buy Now

For more Fashion and Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Cannot find a perfume that suits you the best? Now make your own perfume at home

Share your comment ×