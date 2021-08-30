8 Skin care essentials for your facial skin to help you get through September

As the hot and humid monsoons are coming to an end, and soon the September sun will be shining bright on all of us, it is time to upgrade your skin care routine by changing your products. Here, we have a list of all natural skin care products for your facial skin that will give your face just the perfect September glow and help you face the sun.

Nourish Mantra Cucumber Mint Upvan Cooling Gel Cleanser

This face cleanser is an amalgamation of cooling cucumber fruit extracts, soothing aloe vera leaf extracts, and nutritive niacinamide. It removes makeup and draws out impurities, imparting a bright appearance and fresh feeling to your skin. The antioxidant formulation also soothes and protects from environmental stresses. It refreshes and brightens the skin while the minty aroma awakens and energises the senses. The cleanser helps protect the skin from environmental stresses and sun damage.

Price: Rs.875

TNW - The Natural Wash Rose Water Spray

This rose water spray is formulated with the steam distilled technique which makes it the purest form of rose water. It works as a face toner, makeup remover, and face-mist too. The spray helps remove excess oil, prevents acne, pimples, rashes, and irritation. It maintains the pH level of the skin and boosts collagen while balancing oil on the skin. It deeply cleanses the skin by removing all the impurities, making it flawless and glowing.

Price: Rs.379

Nourish Mantra Urban Rani Facial Serum

This lightweight skin serum is formulated with fortifying plant-based AHAs, skin rejuvenating vitamin B3 and C, luscious fruits and vibrant botanicals. It combats signs of skin fatigue due to pollution keeping the skin dewy, soft and illuminated. A quick-absorbing formula that targets blemishes, dark spots and pigmentation, and imparts a youthful suppleness. It targets diminishing fine lines, age spots and signs of skin fatigue for tighter, younger-looking skin.

Price: Rs.1950

TNW - The Natural Wash Detox Green Tea Face Wash

This face wash is enriched with green tea and almond oil. It is devoid of harmful chemicals and is composed of pure natural ingredients such as almond oil, licorice, green tea extract, and black seed extract. This ultra nourishing face wash helps detox the skin from within and ensures a deep cleansing with every wash. By removing dirt and impurities from the skin it helps to unclog the pores. It is ideal for people with dry skin as almond oil and glycerin present in it have highly moisturising qualities which help to eliminate dryness from the skin and gives clean and clear skin while further preventing patchy dry skin.

Price: Rs.229

TNW - The Natural Wash Multani Mitti Face Wash

This multani mitti face wash is devoid of harmful chemicals and is composed of pure natural ingredients such as multani mitti, saffron, sandalwood, and aloe vera extract. This soothing and calming clay face wash helps to prevent pimples as it cleanses dirt and oil from the pores and gives a smooth matte skin. The presence of sandalwood adds calming properties which further helps to clear pimples and acne. It is ideal for people with oily skin as multani mitti has oil absorbing qualities which help to control excessive oil on the skin and gives clean and clear skin while further preventing pimples.

Price: Rs.229

Love Earth Jasmine Face Mist

This calming face mist is enriched with jasmine extracts. The antioxidant properties of the jasmine extracts in this face mist prevents skin damage. It is efficient in minimising the open pores. It also leaves a mild floral fragrance on your amazing skin and can be used to hydrate your beautifully tender skin before makeup, and even for imparting a dewy look post makeup.

Price: Rs.199

Love Earth Anti Marks Cream

This cream is enriched with turmeric which contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory components. These characteristics provide a gorgeous glow and luster to the skin. It has healing properties that make it perfect for the treatment of inflammation and irritation on the skin. The wheat germ oil is highly nourishing and moisturising for mature, aging, and excessively dry skin. Vitamins and fatty acids present in this emollient help repair cracked, scarred skin while restoring its even tone. The almond oil not only protects your face from colour disintegration but also makes the skin tone lighter. Glycerine increases skin hydration and refreshes the skin's surface. The aloe vera soothes the skin. It also contains jojoba oil and jasmine oil and very naturally gets rid of acne and pimple marks.

Price: Rs.399

Love Earth Charcoal Tea Tree Face Wash

This face wash cleans out all the open pores. It reserves the collagen as it gives you a new brilliant start to your day. The organic ingredients make it tough enough to act against pollution and other free radicals. The aloe vera reduces the chances of infection and acne while the lactic acid helps to keep the skin moisturised and feeling less dry. It also contains honey, which is one of nature's most loved skin remedies. It benefits oily and acne-prone skin and is also a natural humectant. It helps to keep the skin moist but not oily. The tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory effects which help to soothe and relieve painful and irritated skin. It also helps to reduce redness and swelling.

Price: Rs.299

