8 Skincare essentials and beauty accessories for the ideal at-home spa and self-care day!

A relaxing spa at the end of a chaotic and stressful week might be one of the best rituals in self-care! Pampering your body not only nourishes and enhances your natural physical beauty, but also rejuvenates the mind and soul. A good spa can relieve you of previous stressful situations, prepare you for upcoming ones and provide an enriching experience during your time off.

For many such reasons, visiting the spa used to be a regular ritual for most of us. However, the on-going pandemic forced us to stay at home, and the environment of a spa or parlour became highly unsafe. What are we to do in such a situation, that seems to be staying for quite some more time? Should we let go of the hope of a great spa to truly unwind?

The answer to that is - absolutely not! Fortunately, there are a myriad ways to enjoy your favourite spa services from the safety and comfort of your home, without emptying your pockets. All you need to do is dim the lights, play your favourite soothing music, put on a comfortable robe and check out 8 of our favourite spa-treatment skincare products and accessories to rejuvenate!

1. Mamaearth Bamboo-based Sheet Masks - Pack of 8

Sheet masks are all the rage right now, and are the best way to lay back and relax while deeply hydrating your skin! These 100 percent vegan bamboo-based sheet masks are non-toxic for your skin as well as the environment!

2. Plum Green Tea Clay Face Mask

This naturally creamy and smooth clay helps curb excessive sebum production and is best for people with oily or combination skin. It also contains antioxidant green tea extracts that help heal acne scars, absorbs excess oil and does not leave your skin feeling or looking parched.

3. Lacto Calamine Peel-off Face Mask

Peel-off masks are fun and very beneficial to your skin! This one contains activated charcoal and Vitamin E which help get rid of blackheads, whiteheads and toxins from even deep within the pores, and leave your skin feeling cool and clean with a matte effect!

4. mCaffeine Naked and Raw Coffee Body Scrub

Any spa day would be incomplete without a detoxifying, nourishing and luxurious exfoliation! This body scrub contains the goodness of coffee and coconut which remove all dead skin cells, blackheads, ingrowth, toxins and unwanted tan, leaving your skin evenly polished and irresistibly smooth!

5. Lavenflo Epsom Lavender Bath Salt

Epsom salts are almost essential aspects to a great self-care day! A good soak in this bath salt will help your body organically cleanse and detoxify by opening up the pores and getting rid of harmful toxins. Infused with lavender essential oils, this is guaranteed to be a very relaxing experience! Please note - if you suffer from any skin conditions, do consult with your doctor prior to using epsom salts.

6. Aaranyam Organic Bath Bombs - Pack of 6

Bath bombs - the fizzy sensations for a good soak in are more than their fun and luxurious selves! These bath bombs come in 6 natural fragrances for every mood - Rose Petal, Lavender, Pink Himalayan Epsom Salt, Oats, Citrusy Lime Orange and Calendula to moisturise and smoothen your bath water. They can cleanse, deodorize and repair your skin organically!

7. Forest Essentials Post Bath Rose Oil

Prepared using 100 percent organic extracts, this exceptional concoction contains the sensuous notes of rose and variety of herbs, fruits and nuts to leave your skin feeling smooth and supple. It is also excellent for firming, toning and naturally hydrating the skin - truly a spa essential!

8. WOW Skin Science Red Onion Oil Hair Mask

A spa and self-care day is all about holistic nourishment and rejuvenation, so don’t forget your luscious locks! The blackseed oil and red onions, along with wheat protein, antioxidants and Vitamin E in this deeply nourishing hair mask is great to revive weak strands, improve their tensile strength and lustre naturally!

