8 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas experimented with makeup and BLEW our minds with her glam looks 

Seems like there's no look PeeCee can't pull off from experimental eyeliner to statement eyeshadow. Take a look!

has proved time-and-again that she is open to experimenting. Be it with roles, characters, outfits and even makeup. With features like hers, choosing one to highlight isn't easy. From her sculpted jawline to full lips, large eyes and perfectly arched brows and not to mention those always glossy tresses! It only makes sense that she is constantly switching up her look by highlighting one feature at a time.

We rounded up some of her most glamorous and experimental looks.

Coordinating her two best features, lips and eyes, PeeCee opted for strawberry pink liner and shadow, matching it with berry pink lips to make for a bold look at the Beautycon!

Giving us lessons on how to do the sparkle right, Priyanka Chopra highlighted her eyes with sparkly silver eyeshadow and toned down, opting for a neutral baby pink shade for her lips, letting her eyes do all the talking!

In her most experimental look yet, Mrs Jonas went all out with frosted eyebrows, pink eye and lips duo and her hair styled into messy, voluminous curls that definitely outshone the rest of her look at the Met Gala!

We know by now that PeeCee loves to play with eyeshadow colours but her face gems took the cake when it came to this look that she neutralised with deep pink lips!

At the Cannes Film Festival too, Priyanka Chopra experimented with eyeliner shades. She sported a pastel blue shade on her lids, making her look stand out and her eyes brighten up the place!

Matching the rich jewel tones on her outfit, PeeCee went with a turquoise and violet mix to highlight her eyes. With her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, all eyes were on her glam look!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also a massive fan of the tone-on-tone look. Case in point, this glam look with neutral lips and matching brown eyeshadow. Her killer arched and full brows ensured her neutral makeup had a bold look to it.

Not just her eyes, PeeCee is known to experiment with her lip colours as well! This deep purple shade is the perfect example of statement lips while matching her eyeshadow with a blended smokey eye of the same dark berry shade.

Which of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' beauty looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Share your comment ×