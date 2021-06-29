8 Types of wooden hairbrushes under 40 USD you need for your unique hair’s health

Each of us possesses a different type of hair and our hairbrushes do play a part in maintaining our hair health. Find the right hairbrush for your hair from this list of 8.

Hair health is an important part of your beauty. Long or short, coloured or natural, your tresses are your identification and personal style statement. Though all of us brush our hair most of us haven’t put thought into how different hair brushes can affect our hair health. The right hairbrush for someone with curly hair may not work for straight-haired people. Picking appropriate hair brushes may even remedy static and frizz and also creates a difference in your hair’s health and appearance. And also we have picked 8 wooden brushes as it promotes hair growth, prevents allergic reactions and breakage. Moreover, it’s a sustainable choice!

Hair detangler brush

This type of hairbrush is good for all hair types. As they have wide teeth you can use them on both wet or dry hair to detangle your hair without breakage and painlessly get knots out. You can also use them after oil massage to improve blood circulation in the scalp and distribute the oil from root to tip of hair evenly.

Paddle brush

This bamboo paddle brush comes with round bamboo bristles. It’s an ideal pick for people with long and straight hair as the wide surface covers a larger area at a stroke in smoothing the hair. The rounded bristle also helps in giving a soothing massage to your scalp and prevents hair breakage.

Boar Bristle Hair Brush

For people with thin or short hair, a hairbrush with natural bristles works better. Even if you are a vegan who doesn't want to use animal products, you can garner the benefits of boar bristles. It allows the brush to grip hair down to the scalp and is softer and more flexible than synthetic bristles. Also, boar bristles hold in the moisture to reduce frizz.

Rat Tail Comb

Made from Sandalwood, you can count on this comb to last longer than those plastic combs. The rat tail combs are teaser combs that help in separating and lifting sections of hair and create more volume. It's a perfect styling tool for hair.

Round Hairbrush

Round brushes are perfect for blow-drying your hair. You can also create soft bouncy curls and style your hair in loose waves easily with round brushes as they're fully circular.

Anti-static Cushion Combs

Cushion combs have a stiff tooth over a cushion base that helps well in massaging the scalp and brushing out any dandruff or buildup from hair styling products. It allows heat to flow through the brush which helps in reducing the static and frizz, unlike metal combs that fight static.

Vented Hair Brush

Vented brushes can be for styling short to mid-length hair. It's perfect for blow-drying wet hair as the vents allow hot air to pass through the brush reaching all layers of hair for faster and gentle blow-drying.

Wet Hair Brush

Giving you a pain-free brushing experience, wet hair brushes allies you detangle your wet hair without much fuss. By applying the right amount of pressure, the hairbrush minimizes hair breakage, hair loss and split ends.

So, which brush do you think will suit your hair better?

