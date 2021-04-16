8 Useful tips to prevent hair damage due to the scorching heat
The temperatures have begun to rise and scorching summers are on its way. It is time to beat the heat in full swings. The days are going to be long and full of sweat. We tend to be extra cautious for our skin in summers but what about our hair? We always ignore our hair as we believe only our skin gets affected in summers. But this is not the case. Our hair also gets affected and harmed in the hot weather. Most of us are fully aware of the damage to the skin caused by exposure to harmful UVA and UVB rays. We often apply and then re-apply sunscreen to protect the skin. However, UV exposure can also cause damage to hair. Exposure to strong UV light can have a bleaching effect on the hair. It can also dehydrate the hair shaft leading to dry frizzy hair. The hair is then more brittle and can develop split ends. Hair becomes more unmanageable and frizzier. The problem is worse in people with chemically treated or coloured hair. So, here are a few steps shared by hairstylist Mohd Imran that you can follow to prevent damage to the hair due to scorching heat.
1.Always make sure to cover up your hair with a hat or a scarf whenever you go out as it protects your hair from the burning sun.
2.Try to avoid using heating devices like hair straighteners or curlers. If not, then don’t forget to use heat damage protection spray. By using the spray, your hair will be less damaged.
3.Go in for a gentle oil massage 2-3 times a week. You can shampoo off within an hour. Oiling the hair will help soften the hair shaft and make the hair more manageable.
4.Try to avoid going out when the UV index is at its peak, that’s from 11 am to 3 pm.
5.Swimming in a pool can further damage the hair shaft. The pool water should be washed off as soon as possible.
6.Use a mild sulphate free shampoo.
7.Use lukewarm water or cold water for shampoo as hot water further dehydrates the hair shaft.
8.A conditioner is absolutely mandatory. It should be applied to the hair shaft and left for a few minutes to soften the hair shaft.
