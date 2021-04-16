8 Useful tips to prevent hair damage due to the scorching heat

1.Always make sure to cover up your hair with a hat or a scarf whenever you go out as it protects your hair from the burning sun.

2.Try to avoid using heating devices like hair straighteners or curlers. If not, then don’t forget to use heat damage protection spray. By using the spray, your hair will be less damaged.

3.Go in for a gentle oil massage 2-3 times a week. You can shampoo off within an hour. Oiling the hair will help soften the hair shaft and make the hair more manageable.

4.Try to avoid going out when the UV index is at its peak, that’s from 11 am to 3 pm.

5.Swimming in a pool can further damage the hair shaft. The pool water should be washed off as soon as possible.

6.Use a mild sulphate free shampoo.

7.Use lukewarm water or cold water for shampoo as hot water further dehydrates the hair shaft.

8.A conditioner is absolutely mandatory. It should be applied to the hair shaft and left for a few minutes to soften the hair shaft.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: DIY home made moisturisers that will soothe your skin this summer by Shahnaz Husain