9 Anti tan products that will help you get rid of your tan & pigmentation in no time

Getting a tan is not only limited to summers and can also happen in the winters. If you’ve come back brown as a berry after your winter holiday in the mountains or the snowy slopes of Switzerland, don’t be surprised. You may have been on a vacay but the sun never is. Also, snow is supposed to reflect 80 percent of UV radiation as compared to 10 to 15 percent from water and sand on the beach, says research. Now that you’re wiser from the experience and the sunscreen will always come along on a holiday, you still have to lose the tan.

Alphavedic Tan Removal Face Scrub

This tan-removal scrub is blended with Indian ayurvedic herbs synergistically combined to nourish and remineralize the skin and dissolve dead surface cells, unclog pore openings and smooth the way for clear skin to surface. It polishes the skin and deep cleanses your pores so that your skin is smooth, glowing and breathes free. It helps in removing dead skin cells and seals moisture back and also gets rid of excess sebum, which could lead to other skin problems like acne, pimples, etc. It does not clog pores and regular use adds visible glow to skin.

Price: Rs.199

O3+ D-Tan Radiance Face Wash

This face wash is infused with the goodness of oats, vitamin C and grapefruit. It calms and soothes the skin, instantly brightens and provides radiance and glow, and instantly removes tan. It also helps deeply cleanse dull, tired and tanned skin for a radiant complexion.

Price: Rs.304

Alphavedic Sunscreen SPF 30+

Wearing sunscreen every single day is extremely integral in order to prevent and get rid of tan. This waterproof and sweatproof sunscreen is enriched with almond oil that keeps the skin soft, smooth and supple, shea butter that protects the skin from UV rays, vitamin C that has anti-aging benefits and ashwagandha powder that helps in production of natural skin oils.

Price: Rs.395

mCaffeine Coffee Face Mask

A clay based mask that removes excess oil from your skin with a blend of acne preventing pure natural argan oil to balance it and lock the moisture. Get rid of that unwanted tan and dark circles and get ready to face the world with a clean, hydrated soft skin. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like pure Arabica coffee, this face mask helps get rid of dead cells, sucks our dirt and impurities giving you a hydrated youthful and glowing skin. Caffeine tones the skin and vitamin E gives you a healthy glow.

Price: Rs.515

SkinQ Detan Facial Kit

Brighten, de-tan and smoothen your skin with this facial kit formulated for Indian skin using naturally derived active agents for active facials at home. The 5-step kit contains micellar water for cleansing, active exfoliating gel for skin exfoliation, massage butter for stimulation, pre mask serum booster for skin quality and an algae mask to seal the skin.

Price: Rs.750

Alphavedic Under Eye Cream

A good quality under eye cream is also extremely essential in order to avoid tanning and dark circles. This miracle under eye cream minimises bagginess, crow's feet, and wrinkles. The high activity formulation in our cream repairs dark circles, fine lines and puffiness around the eyes to give a brighter and radiant appearance while visibly reducing signs of stress and ageing. Its calming effect helps to promote the overall health of eyes. It helps to prevent deep pigmentation and dullness around the eyes.

Price: Rs.349

O3+ Oxy D-Tan Mask

This mask is infused with the goodness of aloe vera, macadamia and pea extract. It lightens dark spots and pigmentation, reduces uneven skin tone, acne marks and hydrates skin from inside out. It has skin lightening, skin smoothing and anti-ageing properties. It regenerates cells and helps the skin heal. The mask purifies and clarifies the skin from inside out.

Price: Rs.740

Bella Vita Organic Coffee Scrub

Scrub off all the dirt and impurities from your face and body with this organic and ayurvedic coffee scrub. Enriched with walnut, coconut oil, rock salt and coffee, this scrub will help in lightening dark necks, elbows and knees along with removing tan and dry skin. It also clears clogged pores from the face and removes black or whiteheads. It brightens the face and lets it breathe.

Price: Rs.249

O3+ D-Tan Face Sheet Mask

This is an instant tan removal and party glow sheet mask that helps in enhancing skin glow with the goodness of vitamins. The sheet mask that removes tan instantly is enriched with niacinamide and natural extracts. It hydrates and brightens the skin and reduces uneven skin tone caused due to tan. It is suitable for all skin types and is tested and suggested by dermatologists.

Price: Rs.125

