9 Mask-friendly makeup products that you must have this wedding season

Even though things have started falling into place, we still cannot get rid of our masks. We even need to make masks a part of our wedding attires. But what’s super annoying is that they really do spoil your makeup. So in order to make sure your makeup stays intact throughout the function, here are mask-friendly makeup products you must have.

Swiss Beauty Professional Liquid Concealer

This concealer leaves skin the way it is meant to be - fresh, breathing and natural. It provides an exclusive translucent base and lightweight pigments that allow skin's natural highs and lows to show through. This concealer will make your skin look clear and your blemishes, dark circles, and the dark spot will be covered. You are sure to show off an absolutely spotless and glowing skin.

Price: Rs.181

Lakmé Perfecting Liquid Foundation

Enriched with vitamin E and silicon, this liquid foundation spreads easily to give buildable coverage. It is water resistant and provides superior coverage. It nourishes the skin with vitamin E content and blends easily for a feather light finish.

Price: Rs.124

Colorbar Cosmetics Kissproof Lipstick

This lipstick is long-lasting and super lightweight. Infused with the goodness of vitamin E, it ensures that the lips stay nourished and do not turn flaky and dry. This lipstick will stay put throughout and will not transfer to your mask.

Price: Rs.1008

Kiro Long Wear Brightening Eye Shadow Stick

This eyeshadow is blendable, lightweight, easy and provides an even spread. It is water-resistant and crease proof. Infused with vitamin C, it repairs and revitalises the skin, and mango seed oil that has tightening and firming properties.

Price: Rs.840

Maybelline New York Waterproof Mascara

This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it is ophthalmologist tested, suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.

Price: Rs.220

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Vegan Cheek Tint

Get soft, plump and luscious lips and cheeks with these tints enriched with hydrating butter and oils. The natural extracts protect the skin from aggressors and provide intense hydration. Your face will always have a hint of colour no matter where you are. These lip and cheek tints come in a set of 4 different colours and are skin-friendly and chemical-free. Just smack these stains on and go about your day rocking that gorgeous, glamorous glow. You can also add it to your eyelids if you’re going for a monochromatic look.

Price: Rs.455

Maybelline New York Fit Me Control Compact

This compact powder has UV filters with SPF 28 that protects the skin from both sun darkening and damage. Thanks to its buildable coverage, this face powder can be worn alone or on top of a liquid foundation.

Price: Rs.179

Lakmé Eyeconic Liquid EyeLiner

This eyeliner is extremely smudge-proof and will provide you with a sleek eyeliner. It features a unique flexi-tip brush and provides an intense black colour. This waterproof and transfer-proof eyeliner lasts up to 24 hours.

Price: Rs.200

Faces Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer

This setting spray has a non-sticky and refreshing formula and is enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients. It protects the skin from radicals and pollutants. Give your makeup final finishing touches with this light-weight makeup fixing spray. It ensures your makeup stays perfect all day long and stunts makeup meltdowns. It is formulated with the wholesome benefits of Hyaluronic acid, which keeps the skin hydrated.

Price: Rs.649

