9 Products that will give your feet the pampering that they deserve

Your feet literally get you everywhere. So just like the rest of your body, they deserve a dose of pampering every now and then. While regular pedicures and wearing shoes with a good arch support can make a big difference, other tools and products made especially for your feet can help leave your feet feeling brand new. Although you can always go to the parlor and give your feet a much-needed treatment, going to the parlor is not always feasible and sometimes way too expensive. Hence, here we have a list of products that you can use to give your feet an in-home treatment anytime you want and also save a lot of money. So check these products out, and add them to your cart right away!

Spiked Massage Ball

Roll your feet once in a while on a spiky massage ball for half a minute and you will be changed forever! These massage balls are a great option to relieve stress and tension. Rolling your feet on them will relieve stress, decrease anxiety, prevent injury, improve circulation and support good sleep.

Price: Rs.289

Dr Foot Exfoliating and Peeling Foot Mask

Wrap this foot peel mask around your foot like a sock and let the feet absorb the essence in all directions. This peel mask can effectively improve dry, rough, cracked foot skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, thus improving skin vitality, and nourishing the skin, especially during the dry season. This aloe vera foot peel mask comprises urea, lactic acid and glycolic acid that are safe to use and you will experience zero pain in this process of renewing the skin on your feet.

Price: Rs.325

Dr Foot Foot Repair Cream

This nourishing foot cream for the feet is perfect for dry feet and heels treatment, as it helps repair and moisturise dry and cracked skin. This foot cream helps moisturise dry cracked heels and feet which helps heal and relieve itchy irritated and dry skin. Enriched with tea tree oil, lemongrass oil, Vitamin E oil and peppermint oil, it can help reduce itchiness and inflammation which may help with dry skin and itchy skin.

Price: Rs.229

Dr Foot Foot Heel Gel

This foot heel gel intensively and quickly moisturises the feet, and softens and smoothes thick, callused, scaling skin. This cracked heel foot gel rehydrates and nourishes dry cracked skin, removes dead skin to help get rid of corns and calluses. It is enriched with urea and salicylic acid that treats dry, cracked, rough, bumpy, and aged skin.

Price: Rs.229

Ankle Brace Compression

Get instant and firm arch, and ankle support that feels like a warm hug on the feet with this ankle brace compression. It improves foot circulation and stabilises the ankle joint, thereby reducing inflammation, relieving the plantar fasciitis pain, shortening the recovery period of exercise and preventing ankle sprains and strains.

Price: Rs.349

Dr Foot Natural Foot Sanitiser and Shoe Deodorant Spray

Now do not let a bad smell ruin a perfectly good pair of shoes! This foot spray will terminate the smell no matter how strong and leave your shoes smelling minty fresh. The foot and shoe spray not only rids shoes of foul stenches, but also defeats unwanted particles that might be residing on the skin of your feet.

Price: Rs.199

Memory Foam Insoles

Now minimise stress on your feet and reduce muscle fatigue in feet and legs with this memory foam insole. This memory foam insole will help to distribute your weight across the whole of your foot and will support your feet while removing pressure. It molds to the shape of your feet and acts as a support. It will make you feel like you are walking on clouds!

Price: Rs.499

The White Willow Foam Foot Rest

Make working from home a whole lot easier and a lot more comfortable with this foot rest. Pain caused by long periods of sitting can be reduced using an under desk footrest. Switching from the hard ground to a soft and comfortable desk foot rest will help lessen foot pressure and improve circulation. This foot pillow reduces swelling caused by hard surfaces.

Price: Rs.1349

Moisturising Gel Socks

If you suffer from dry and cracked heels, then you must definitely invest in these gel pad socks. It keeps the skin comfortably moisturised to prevent dry skin and also protects the skin from cracking. The silicone soft gel cradles the heel for extra cushioning, stability and comfort. Apart from that it also protects the skin from painful irritation, blisters and calluses.

Price: Rs.249

