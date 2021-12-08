9 Steps to draw yourself a perfect bath after a long, exhausting day

We all need a relaxing soak to decompress from a hectic week. Spas are amazing but sometimes they are just not affordable or feasible. Did you know you can make your own spa-quality treatments at home quite easily? Yes, you heard that right! Here's how you can make yourself an amazing bath and leave your worries behind in just a few simple steps.

Step 1: Create an ambiance

Spas have a certain ambiance that plays a major role. They're usually calming, serene, and minimalistic. To create the perfect ambiance for you, try lighting candles and place them around the bathroom. Soothing scented candles will fill the air around you with a calming aroma and help you unwind faster. This set of candles contains vanilla, cinnamon, lavender and rose.

Price: Rs.385

Buy Now

Step 2: Add bath salts

Add bath salts into your bath for the perfect experience. They are great for soothing sore muscles. They make the bath water feel somehow softer and will make everything smell so soothing. This lavender bath salt is known for its amazing therapeutic qualities and has a delicate and harmonizing scent, a bath with soulflower lavender bath salt helps to rejuvenate and detoxify the skin.

Price: Rs.378

Buy Now

Step 3: Make bubbles

A nostalgic and simple bubble bath is always fun to break out and adds a playful quality to an already wonderful bath. The secret to getting the bubbles to properly bubble is to pour the bubbles slowly into the rushing water. This lavender bubble bath cleanses and detoxifies the body, promotes collagen production and reduces the appearance of cellulite.

Price: Rs.116

Buy Now

Step 4: Add a few drops of essential oil

Adding essential oil protects the skin from dehydrating effects of hot bathwater. Essential oils smell great, reduce stress, treat fungal infections, and help you sleep. They are concentrated extractions from plants. A process called distillation turns the “essence” of a plant into a liquefied form for many medicinal and recreational uses.

Price: Rs.529

Buy Now

Step 5: Support your head

Use a bath pillow under your neck to make your bath feel a bit more luxurious, and prevent your neck from a spasm. This bath pillow provides strategic support for tender, sensitive areas, such as your spine and cervical vertebrae. Plus, it conforms to your body's contours for truly customised cushioning.

Price: Rs.3499

Buy Now

Step 6: Apply a sheet mask while you bathe

For the ultimate spa experience at home, apply a sheet mask while you soak. Let it sit for 10 minutes on your face and then massage the serum into your skin while you relax. Divine. Exquisite. The height of luxury. Not only do you get a freshly scrubbed glow from the bath, but your pores thank you for the sheet mask too.

Price: Rs.375

Buy Now

Step 7: Exfoliate with bath mitts

After soaking for a good 15 minutes or so, pull on bath mitts aka exfoliating gloves and give yourself a good, vigorous rub. You won't believe how soft and supple your skin feels afterward. These bath gloves will increase the lather of your body wash and whisk away dead skin cells. They can help you relieve fatigue, promote blood circulation, and you will experience the thrill of an unprecedented bath.

Price: Rs.220

Buy Now

Step 8: Dry yourself with a fluffy towel

We highly recommend you to invest in a fluffy towel because they feel super luxurious and will give you the ultimate spa-like experience. Wipe yourself clean with a soft, fluffy towel and end your bathing experience on a good note.

Price: Rs.549

Buy Now

Step 9: Slather yourself in moisturiser

Hot water tends to dehydrate your skin. Make sure to use a good moisturiser after you dry off to lock in remaining moisture and help replenish skin. This body butter is crafted for dryness removal and intense moisturisation of skin. It is enriched with vitamin C, rich strawberry seed oil along with shea and cocoa butters for supremely anti-ageing skin nourishment.

Price: Rs.259

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion