9 Ways to keep your skin healthy and supple in summer season

Summer season is a tough time to maintain your skin quality. Due to the excess heat and sweat, it may encounter several issues and get damaged severely. So, here are some skincare tips from expert to keep it protected in summer season.

It's too tough to handle your skin in summers. In summers, we experience so many skin issues like dryness, tanning, sunburn, itchy skin, acne, breakouts, freckles etc. Also due to pollution and humidity, our natural skin glow is compromised a lot. So, Anil Khandelwal, Founder, Yogic Secrets shares some skincare tips for the summer season.

Balance Your Diet

Load your diet with some of the superfoods of summer that make your skin healthy and fight off all the summer problems like acne, dry skin, freckles, oily skin, and breakouts.

Skin elasticity

Consume brazil nuts, pastured eggs, garlic, wild salmon, mackerel, herring fish, and brown rice, etc. they are rich in selenium which protects skin quality and elasticity.

Glowing skin

Oranges, tomatoes, papaya, pumpkin, strawberries, and beetroots - they all are rich in different vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A, B, C, niacin along with the goodness of zinc, iron which are needed to get glowing skin.

Reverse sun damage

Tomatoes have a higher content of lycopene, so, adding it to your daily plate will help you fight off UV-induced radiations and prevent sun damage which causes dark spots, lines, dryness, etc.

Fight off dark circles

By adding green tea to your routine, you can actually get rid of dark circles. Seek out foods that are high in “quercetin” such as blackberries, blueberries, green tea, apples, honey, green leafy veggies, and citrus fruits.

Improve your skin tissue with silica

Silica strengthens muscles, tendons, hair, ligaments, nails, cartilage, and bone and is crucial for healthy skin elasticity. Foods rich in silica are mango, cucumber, asparagus, celery, etc.

Boost your collagen production

Manganese is a crucial mineral that fights off sun damage and aids collagen production. Chicken, fish, shellfish, bone broth, egg whites, citrus fruits, mango, kiwi, pineapple, garlic, leafy greens, rajma beans, black pepper, zucchini, etc. contain Manganese.

Improve Acne

Ginger is called a superfood because it has many health benefits. Zinc is the most important mineral to fight acne. It controls the production of oil and hormones which cause acne issues. Load your plate with ginger, pumpkin seeds, oysters, eggs, etc. to fight off acne.

For irritated skin or itchiness

Omega has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It is known to reduce redness and swelling associated with eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and dermatitis. It can heal these conditions slowly and steadily. Sardine, salmon fish, walnuts, eggs, chia seeds, flax seeds, hemp seeds, etc. are rich in omega.

