Acne Problems: HERE’s how lemon can help you to get rid of acne

Citrus fruit extracts have antioxidant properties, which fight with the free radicals in the skin, and also, they help to boost the collagen levels of the skin. Hence, most of the skincare products have citrus fruit extracts in their properties. Lemon is the most popular citrus fruit, which is used for both culinary and non-culinary purposes. It is also used as an over-the-counter combination product. Acne is one of the most disturbing skin problems that we women face during their teenage including adulthood. Lemon juice can heal the breakouts on their skin. Many of the home remedies of acne also have lemon in them. The antioxidants and citric acid (a form of vitamin C) can fight with acne and brighten up your skin complexion as well. But lemon can make your skin dry, so keep your skin well moisturised while using lemon. If your skin becomes too dry then you can use products comprising aloe vera, rosehip oil, and zinc. Read on to learn more about the benefits of lemon for acne.

Why lemon juice is good for acne?

It reduces sebum production of the skin.

It kills bacteria by its antiseptic properties.

It reduces inflammation and redness on the skin.

Application of lemon juice

As astringent- Mix lemon and water in equal portion and apply it on your skin before moisturiser.

As spot treatment- Apply the juice with a cotton ball and leave it for 2 minutes. Then, rinse it off with water. Repeat this once a day.

For the face masks, you can add lemon juice to your face masks and use it regularly.

Side effects of lemon

As lemon contains citric acid, so it dries up the skin, which can lead to severe damage to the skin. Some side effects of lemon are as follows:

Dryness.

Burning.

Stinging.

Itching.

Redness.

Killing good bacteria.

If you get these problems while using lemon, stop using lemon. If the problem still persists, then consult your dermatologist.

Alternative options for acne

If you want to avoid lemon for its excessive drying quality, then you can opt for the following alternatives, which are also good for acne.

Aloe vera.

Eucalyptus.

Green tea.

Lysine.

Rosehip oil.

Sulfur.

Tea tree oil.

Witch hazel.

Zinc.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

