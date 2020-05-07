Acne remedies: Best natural ingredients found in your kitchen that help fight acne

Going to the dermatologist and skin experts making holes in your pockets? Use these home remedies to get clear acne-free skin!

Acne is one of the most painful things one goes through. Not to mention it is annoying, bumpy and spoils the normal, smooth texture of the skin. There could be many causes for acne including food habits, hormones and heredity. Each problem has multiple solutions to it. Skin experts and dermatologists suggest creams, ointments, therapies, etc. to help smoothen out skin and get rid of the acne. But many times the acne is stubborn and just won't budge.

For times like this, there is no harm in trying just a few more things that have been known to ayurvedically cure the problem of acne on skin. And most of these remedies are available in your kitchen!

Haldi/Turmeric

One of the most common Indian spices present in every household, Turmeric is known to contain anti-bacterial properties and anti-inflammatory properties as well. These are known to kill germs that cause acne.

Mic just one spoon of haldi with honey and apply it on your acne. Let it sit on your skin for 15 minutes and then wash it off with water. Do this everyday and watch your acne reduce.

Neem

Neem contains anti-bacterial ingredients that help in treating the acne and making skin soft and smooth. It is also an excellent choice for curing breakouts and managing oily skin. Neem is also known to reduce the size of pores and tone the skin, therefore making the skin more matte and reducing the oilyness. Neem infused water is known to be one of the best cures for acne.

Take a handful of neem leaves and boil it in around half a litre of water. Once the water cools, store in a bottle and use it as a toner.

Tea Tree Oil

It is weird that an oil a good remedy to fight acne as oils are known to only clog pores more, but this oil is known to have anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. It is known to calm down inflammation and redness on the skin, soothe dry skin and even control oil content!

Just add three drops of tea tree oil to your favourite moisturiser and apply it on your face. It will help control breakouts and acne.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Acidic by nature, Vinegar is also an antibacterial agent. It cleanses the skin, tightens the pores and manages the pH balance of the skin while exfoliating the skin and clearing it of its impurities.

Mix one spoon of ACV with three spoons water and store it. Using a cotton swab and apply it on the skin. Leave it on for 15 minutes before washing off with cold water.

Aloe Vera

The gel of the plant is known to be a natural solution for acne as it soothes irritated skin and calms acne. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and even hydrates the skin.

Just apply the gel on the acne everyday and watch it disappear!

How do you manage your acne? Let us know in the comment section below.

