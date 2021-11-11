Acne Scars: Natural remedies to treat them and reduce the appearance of pimple marks at home

One of the most irritating and saddest things to happen to the skin is for it to break out. They not only look terrible on the skin but also end up leaving dark and pigmented scars on the skin. Scars are mostly formed when the tissue beneath the skin gets damaged due to the breakout. Scars are also formed in an attempt to heal the skin, once the acne has cleared out. Most times, too little collagen (which helps heal the skin) is produced, leaving a scar.

The good news is that scars don't have to be permanent. There are a couple of natural treatments that reduce their appearance over time with consistent application.

Aloe Vera

A common home remedy and natural ingredient used in multiple skincare products, this aids the healing process of scars. Applying Aloe Vera gel on the affected areas not only helps in reducing inflammation but also reduces the appearance of scar tissues.

Honey

Just like Aloe, Honey too is known for its healing properties. It is known to soothe burns and wounds thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Consistent application of honey on scars can help reduce their appearance and even heal them completely over time.

Black seed oil

Sought from a medicinal plant, this oil has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which not only stops acne from further forming but heals it as well. According to a few studies, it also speeds up the process of skin healing, with consistent application while also evening out skin pigmentation.

How do you deal with your scars? Comment below and let us know.

