Acrylic nails make hands look more attractive. If you want to flaunt your fingernails, one of the best ways to do this is to get acrylic nails done. You can choose from different shapes, lengths, and designs and elongate your fingers. From cute texts to animal prints, here are some of the trendy acrylic nail ideas you should try in 2022.

If you want to elevate your style and glam up, then consider getting acrylic nails along with nail art. You can keep it simple with acrylic designs like neutral swirls, and cow print, or create a powerful style statement with designs like animal prints, faces art, and so on. There are various ideas for acrylic nail designs to suit every style and personality, so you can choose any one of them and make your hands look more gorgeous.

Aesthetic & cute acrylic nail ideas

1. Hello kitty-kat

If you love getting acrylic nails done, and haven't yet tried the animal art trend, then here's your chance. Get this cutie-shaped design on your nails to make a can't-miss style statement.

2. Cute texts

Red color with white colored texts - a perfect combination! This is one of the best acrylic nail ideas to elevate your look. Love is all one needs to live a beautiful life, isn't it? So, get this acrylic nail art design done, and go red all the way!

3. Cool black

Black never goes out of trend - these long, jet-black nails will make heads turn and grab all the attention. Black color is often associated with elegance, sophistication, power, and strength. It is an evergreen and versatile color that can be worn with most types of outfits and accessories. Black acrylic nails are best for a fashion event or a date night.

4. Glitter me up

This is one of the best acrylic nail design ideas as it is next to impossible to go wrong with this look. You can get glitter nail designs in different looks like silver, purple, pink, red, and so on. Get all shimmery and glittery with this amazing look.

5. Red revolution

If you are looking for simple, short acrylic nail designs, then go for this one. Red is a classic color that is loved by all and looks great on everyone. It is a symbol of love, courage, passion, and confidence. Red acrylic nails with a matching outfit and red lipstick will get you noticed instantly. Go red and shine bright with this amazing nail design.

6. Sweet pink

One of the best ideas for acrylic nails for beginners is getting a sweet pink look. These pink-colored nails with tiny black dots truly are a work of art.

7. Fun nails

Want to know about some cool and fun acrylic nail ideas? Here's one - adorn your nails with gorgeous colors and a unique design with this trendy look.

The style is often defined by vibrant colors and striking details and makes for an artwork that will surely make you grab all the attention.

8. Sharp on the edges

This duo-contrast nail design is one of the best acrylic nail ideas of 2022. If you love sharp tips and dual tones on your nails, then this acrylic nail design is the best for you. The length is perfect for those who like their nails neither too short nor too long. You can choose from different colors and create a great aesthetic look for your fingers.

9. Animal print

Be it 2022, or any year, animal prints are always in demand for clothes, accessories, and acrylic nails. One of the simplest acrylic nail ideas is animal print and checks with different colors.

You can try different colors, sizes, and animal prints to make your nails look gorgeous. You can choose from different animal prints and stripes such as zebras, giraffes, cheetahs, leopards, snakes, tigers, cats, and so on. What's your spirit animal? You can even choose that as the nail design on your hands.

10. Face art

If you are looking for a modern yet sophisticated acrylic nail design, then this is the one for you. It is advisable to choose a solid background and bold shaded to let the faces glow. This is one of the best quirky acrylic nail ideas for those who love experimenting with new things.

11. Sunny yellow

The bright yellow color is like a ray of sunshine, giving hope, positivity, and light to us. This is one of the best acrylic nail ideas for summer as it is a shade that evokes happiness and positivity. It is also a color that symbolizes optimism, energy, and warmth. It is a very soothing color for the summer season, so one can go with this simple nail design to set a style statement.

12. Go green

If you are a nature lover, then you must consider getting this design done. Pure green is one of the best acrylic nail ideas for spring. It is a color of peace, growth, and nature. You can get creative by using flowers, swirls, checks, and stripes; or can even keep it simple with green color on your nails.

You can get creative by using checks, flowers, stripes, swirls, or more.

13. Trendy & elegant

Different colors and unique shapes look classy, elegant, and sophisticated on the hands.

Be it any season, any nail shape, or any nail length, this is a classic choice, as they look great on everyone.

14. Rounded acrylic nail

If you are looking for some sophisticated yet stylish acrylic nail ideas, then you should opt for this one.

Rounded acrylic nail design offers a chic and modest look, which attracts all the attention. This simple design is versatile and is suited for all seasons and occasions. You can choose from a variety of designs and colors for this look. Explore the artistic qualities within you and get a style that's unique and gorgeous.

15. Colorful dots & shapes

You don't need to burn a hole in your pockets to get this stylish nail design. Dotted nails with bright colors & eccentric shapes give a modern appearance. You can experiment with different colors, and dot shapes, to get a stylish look. Dots & shapes are without any doubt one of the best acrylic nail ideas in 2022.

16. Luxury vibes

This is a design that oozes luxury and femininity and adorns the finest outfit. The design is modern and ravishing - all in all, this is one of the best acrylic nail designs for those who want to glam up their look. This is also one of the designs you can wear on your special day.

17. Colorful orbs

Different colors on each finger with polka dots - perfect design for everyday use. If you are looking for simple dotted acrylic nail ideas, then look no more!

Polka dots look chic and classic, and can be done in different sizes and colors. You can mix it up by choosing varying dot shapes and blending shades.

18. All white

When it comes to acrylic nail ideas, there's no chance to miss all-white acrylic nails. White is a color that symbolizes purity and innocence. It is one of the most loved colors and goes with everything. It gives a luxurious and aesthetic vibe, so it's definitely a color to add to your nail art. This is a simple design that will adorn every garment of yours and make a classic style statement. If you want to get a dramatic look, you can add a few details like dots, swirls, or checks. But keeping it simple will also draw all the attention to your hands. Remember - sometimes, less is more!

19. Minimalistic

Our nails say a lot of things about us, so if you support minimalism, get a minimalistic acrylic nail design done. This design is simple, chic, voguish, elegant, and modest.

20. Go squoval

Are you searching for some simple and cute acrylic nail ideas? If yes, then your search ends here! This is a great design that goes with every outfit and accessory. You can choose any color for this design and get a perfect look for your hands.

These were some of the best acrylic nail ideas to try in 2022. Now, let us understand all about acrylic nails and how to take care of them.

What are acrylic nails?

Acrylic nails are a great way to extend your nails. They are excellent for people who want to add length and strength to their nails.

In simple terms, they are a mix of a liquid monomer and powder that form into a smooth paste, which is then shaped on the natural nails using a brush. According to nail artists, they are an ideal way to change the shape, length, and overall look of the nails.

Acrylic nails vs. gel nails: What's the difference?

Both acrylic nails and gel nails strengthen the nails, but gel nails give a glossier look to the nails as compared to acrylic nails. In addition, acrylic nails provide better strength to the nails, making them more durable.

Both types of nails work great on hands, if you want to get a natural look, then go for gel nails. On the other hand, if you want to elongate your nails, then go for acrylics.

Benefits of acrylic nails

Many people wonder about different acrylic nail ideas, but have you ever thought about the benefits of acrylics? Below are some advantages of getting acrylic nails done.

1. They provide strength to the layer of the nail, which in turn prevents nail breakage and nail damage in people with weaker nails. They are ideal for those who tend to break or chew their nails.

2. You might think you need to spend a lot on acrylics, but that's not the case. They are light on the pockets and are cheaper compared to their counterparts. So, you can get them done without fretting about savings.

3. There are many acrylic nail ideas that you can choose from and give an aesthetic look to your nails. Acrylics look beautiful on hands and can be given desired shape, length, and design.

4. Acrylic nails are durable and last for around a month or more.

5. One of the major benefits of acrylic nails is that you don't need to spend a fortune if one of them breaks. With the right tools and techniques, you can easily fix it at home.

6. They provide protection to natural nails against the damaging effects of enamel.

How to prepare yourself before getting acrylic nails?

1. Choose a design

It is imperative to have a few acrylic nail ideas in your mind before you get it done. Do you want short acrylic nails or long ones? Which shape do you want? Do a lot of research about these and have a couple of designs in your mind before your trip to the salon.

2. Keep your nails clean

Very weak and brittle nails often cause trouble in putting acrylics. So, it is essential to keep your nails healthy and clean before getting acrylic done. Even after getting acrylic done, you should make it a point to clean your nails regularly.

3. Inspect the tools

It is highly important to know that the tools that your nail artist is using are sterilized. That is because unsterilized tools can cause lots of infections, so make sure to check them before use.

4. Take care of your nails after getting acrylics done

So, now you have beautiful new nails, you must take proper care of them. Keep cleaning your hands regularly, and whenever you use ant cleaning products, do not forget to wear gloves.

Acrylic nails adorn your hands, so take the help of these acrylic nail ideas and get it done now.

