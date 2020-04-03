Acrylic nails: ALL you need to know about them and the key to maintaining them at home

The key to allowing your manicure to stay for weeks together without chipping, is acrylic nails. Here's everything you need to know about them!

When nails are involved, durability is key. They are subject to constant chipping off and breakage, making them look unkempt. The key to allowing them to look good at all times, with the manicure intact and no breakage, is acrylic nails. Every celebrity today, seems to swear by these nails. The concept of acrylic nails especially went viral when Kylie Jenner posted videos of her extra-long nails and gave nail-art inspiration to all of her fans and followers!

But what exactly are acrylic nails? How much longer do they last? How are they maintained? Read on...

Made of acrylic plastic, acrylic nails are essentially just nail extensions that are glued on to your original nails and can either extend the length of your original nails or match your nail length. Essentially, they are perfect for those who want to grow out their nails but are unable to because of weak or brittle nails.

To apply them on the nails, nail artists usually use a mixture of powder and liquid to create the hard and protective layer to place over your natural nails so they are stronger and look longer.

Ideally, these nails can be worn for long periods but need to get infills every 3 weeks or so. Infills essentially cover up the space between your cuticles and the acrylic nail once your nail has grown.

To make your acrylic nails last longer, one must avoid long exposure to water. While cleaning, washing and doing household chores, it is advised to wear rubber gloves so protect the nails. Nail experts recommend moisturising your nails and hands well after every wash and ensure the nails are clean at all times.

While these nails are appealing to look at and are usually glued on to make nails stronger, experts reveal that they usually end up causing more damage to the nails.

It is advised that once every three months, acrylic nails be removed so the natural nails can be allowed to breathe again. A complete soak-off is the best way to get rid of the nails. Picking them out without proper guidance can cause the upper layer of your nail bed to weaken and is also extremely painful!

Have you got acrylic nails? Let us know your experience with them in the comment section below.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More