Activated Charcoal: Let your hair count on this true blue ingredient to combat dandruff

November doesn't really seem to be a dull month for thanksgiving is yet to arrive and with all the weddings and parties happening around us. We often tend to glam up when heading up while we casually brush away the woes faced by our tresses. Glossy and long hair doesn't appear overnight and if you want it to look enticing on the exterior, you should nourish it from within. That's what healthy hair dreams should be built on.

Did you know there's an ingredient that's reigning for a long time now but is as promising for your hair as it is for your skin? The world knows it as 'Activated Charcoal'. You totally need to get a jump on this incredible agent that’s now available through shampoos, face packs, face wash, and more. Why would we hype it up, you ask? Ask a person with oily and acne-prone skin whether this black wonder did them well by drawing out toxins, scrubbing away blackheads, controlling excess oil production from one’s skin, and combating acne woes.

Your skin will never be able to get enough of how exceptionally this works but your hair shouldn’t be able to miss out on its benefits. Is your scalp dry and extremely itchy? Activated charcoal can treat it as it can keep a tab on the oil produced, this can fight off dandruff. It’s also an anti-bacterial ingredient.

Smelly scalp? Blend essential oil with activated charcoal and use it to cleanse your hair at least twice a week. This can deep cleanse and unclog the pores to remove gunk and keep your hair healthy which may otherwise be weighed down as this can result in loss of volume. Ready to let your gorgeous and luscious bounce nice?

Have you used products infused with activated charcoal? How was your experience? Share it with us in the comments section.

