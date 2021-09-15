Add micellar water to your beauty regime if you haven’t already: 6 Best micellar waters that work wonders

Micellar water is made using purified water, moisturisers like glycerin, and mild surfactants, which are compounds used for cleansing. Micellar water is not only gentle but also highly effective at removing dirt, makeup, and oil to help clear out your pores while toning the skin. It’s free of alcohol and helps promote skin hydration.

Simple Micellar Cleansing Water

Enriched with vitamin B3, vitamin C and triple purified water, this micellar water gently cleanses and removes makeup and instantly boosts skin hydration by 90 percent. It nourishes the skin, eliminates impurities, smoothens skin, purifies skin, hydrates skin and prevents it from drying.

Price: Rs.306

Garnier Skin Naturals, Micellar Cleansing Water

This micellar water will help you get rid of dust, dirt and make-up from your skin without leaving behind any residue. It is extremely hydrating and feels refreshing and gentle. Enriched with cleansing molecules called Micelles, it attracts make-up and other impurities, lifting them away from your pores just like a magnet, leaving you with clear skin.

Price: Rs.136

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Crystal Purifying Micellar Water

This micellar water will give pure, fresh, oil free and crystal clear skin. It has deep pore cleansing power against five impurities like pollutants, sebum, dust, dead skin cells and makeup. With regular use, your skin will feel purified, skin texture will become more refined and the skin will feel fresh. Day after day, skin will become crystal clear. It is suitable and safe for all skin types including sensitive skin. It is very gentle on the skin and feels non-oily and light.

Price: Rs.299

Mamaearth Micellar Water Foaming Makeup Remover

Power-packed with the natural goodness of rose water and glycolic acid, this micellar water will cleanse your precious skin of makeup, dirt, and impurities with ease. It contains gentle ingredients that rid your skin of pollutants while giving it a gentle scrub. With its highly hydrating qualities, you will stop worrying about your skin feeling dry and dull after removing your makeup.

Price: Rs.358

WOW Skin Science Coconut Clarifying Micellar Water

Remove makeup and deep-seated dirt with this micellar water. It hydrates and purifies the skin while providing deep hydration and improving skin texture and feel. Infused with coconut water, witch hazel, green tea and cucumber water, it helps to improve skin texture and appearance. It is based on the gentle oil-in-water cleansing technology where small cleansing oil molecules remove dirt and waterproof makeup. Coconut water in the micellar water helps to balance skin and hydrate it thoroughly while cucumber water calms skin irritations and reduces reactions and redness on the skin.

Price: Rs.210

Oriental Botanics Micellar Water

Supercharged with aloe vera, green tea and cucumber, this micellar water keeps skin hydrated and velvety smooth. It deeply cleanses and gently removes waterproof makeup without rubbing and rinsing the skin. It leaves the skin perfectly clean and purified without any residues of makeup. It easily removes heavy and greasy makeup with one or two wipes of the micellar dipped cotton.

Price: Rs.325

