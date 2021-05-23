Add a spicy and citrusy touch of ‘Neroli Oil’ to your skincare regime

‘Neroli Oil’ is the rescue ingredient that can soothe inflamed and damaged skin. Get it to relax your mind, heal cracked heels, and keep bad odour miles away.

Does the idea of using 'Oils' as a part of your skincare routine petrify you? Although the trick to using them correctly is fairly simple to figure out. Conduct a patch test and dilute them before using them regularly. Let's cut to the chase, shall we? Because of its antiseptic and antifungal properties, ‘Neroli Oil' should be applied to your skin.

Its essential oil is extracted from the flowers of bitter orange trees using a steam distillation process. People frequently believe that essential oils are only useful for aromatherapy, although their benefits are plentiful. Neroli essential oil is citrusy, aromatic, and delicious! If you're stressed out or suffering from painful menstrual cramps, this oil can help. What’s more? Read on to understand how you can extract the citrus charm of this ingredient for your skin.

Aging skin

Regular application of Neroli oil aids in the fight against premature aging signs such as age spots and wrinkles. On days when your SPF is not applied, it will harm your skin, causing it to age faster than it should. This oil is well-known for its cytophylactic properties, which stimulate the growth of new skin cells.

Lightens stretch marks

Stretch marks are natural and normal. However, a few of us feel the need to lighten its appearance. This is when neroli oil can be useful in reducing stretch marks.

Treats acne

Got those pimples ruining your mood? Well, makeup isn’t your go-to choice always. Get this oil to help soothe and fight acne. Bonus? Even out blemish-prone skin as well.

Natural skin-protector

It protects your skin from UV rays, soothes sunburn, and hydrates parched skin. This can help retain your skin's natural suppleness.

