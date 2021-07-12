Add Vitamin C to your skincare routine right away: 7 Vitamin C serums to vouch on

Make Vitamin C a part of your everyday skincare routine with these facial serums that have the best combinations.

Vitamin C is touted as one of the best anti-aging ingredients in the market and also a key to maintaining a smooth, even, and glowy complexion. Even though you may be getting Vitamin C in your diet, there is no way to guarantee that it is going straight to your skin. Using serums and other topical products is the most direct way to reap these benefits. Apart from its anti-ageing properties, Vitamin C is super hydrating, it helps fade pigmentation, it evens out the skin tone, promotes collagen production, and protects against sun damage. So, let's take a look at the best Vitamin C serums in the market with the best combinations, so that you can choose the one that suits your skin type the best and make this all-rounder ingredient a part of your daily routine.

Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with Mandarin

This stable and quick-absorbing Vitamin C serum is also enriched with Japanese mandarin that boosts the performance of Vitamin C and collagen production in the skin, and Kakadu plum that is rich in antioxidant stuff that helps fight sun damage. It also contains ethoxydiglycol and propanediol for boosting penetration of Vitamin C into the skin, betaine for hydration and rose extracts for a soothing effect on the skin.

Price: Rs.495

Anveya Advanced Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

This serum fights premature ageing of the skin, protects against sun damage and increases collagen production. It is a quick-absorbing and non-greasy oil that protects skin from pollution and UV rays. It also contains other active ingredients like Hyaluronic acid, Kakadu plum and Tasmanian pepperberry that evens the skin tone and smoothens the texture for that glowing face and skin.

Price: Rs.1495

Beaumark Beauty 5% Vitamin C Face Serum + Niacinamide + Vitamin E + Hyaluronic Acid

This serum is a one-stop solution to literally all your skin problems. It makes a great choice for sensitive skin. It is packed with active ingredients. The Vitamin C accelerates collagen production which makes the skin plump and firm, the Vitamin E increases effectiveness of sun protection by undoing the damage caused by UV rays, Hyaluronic acid helps prevent ageing by nourishing the skin at a deeper level, and the Niacinamide helps balance oil production in the skin, reduces pigmentation, fades acne scars and improves the skin texture.

Price: Rs.999

Pilgrim Vitamin C Serum, Oil Based with Hyaluronic Acid

This night serum is enriched with the powerful antioxidant properties of Vitamin C and Hyaluronic acid. It improves skin texture and nourishes deeply to help retain the skin's natural glow. Its anti-ageing properties, resulting from increased collagen production, leads to reduction in wrinkles, blemishes and dark spots. This premium face serum also helps enhance the skin elasticity, soothes the skin and minimises the pores.

Price: Rs.495

The Derma Co 20% Vitamin C Face Serum

This serum is formulated to make skin glow by removing blemishes and fine lines. The active ingredients in the serum penetrate the skin from within to lighten the skin tone, giving it a radiant look. The antioxidant properties of Vitamin C protect against UV induced photodamage while the other active ingredient, Hyaluronic acid keeps the skin cool and hydrated. The serum also contains Ferulic acid that protects the skin against premature aging triggered by free radicals that cause oxidative stress.

Price: Rs.853

Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Booster Face Serum

This serum will give you bright, glowing and spotless skin in just a span of 3 days. This face serum harnesses the power of Vitamin C and is enriched with Japanese Yuzu lemon, making the face serum a concentrated brightening formula that fades all types of spots, even dark spots, and acne marks. The unique lightweight texture and non-oily formula of the Vitamin C Serum quickly absorbs into the skin and acts from within.

Price: Rs.359

Sirona Face Serum with Niacinamide and Vitamin C

This serum helps reduce pigmentation in the skin and thus lightens it. Vitamin C supports skin’s collagen formation and builds a protective barrier to keep it supple. The Niacinamide and other ingredients like Alpha Arbutin and Licorice root extract, replenish the skin, giving it a plumper look and feel. It also contains Hyaluronic acid which deeply hydrates the skin and contributes to the brightening effect.

Price: Rs.495

