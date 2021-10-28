Add the wonder herb Bhringraj to your hair care routine for long, luscious hair

We all want thick, lustrous, and healthy hair and we are willing to go lengths to make that happen. Bhringraj is a wonder herb that provides your hair a high dose of nutrition and helps combat many problems such as dryness, dandruff and hair fall. It is an all-in-one hair treatment for hair loss, premature graying, and dandruff.

Atulya Amla Bhringraj Hair Shampoo & Hair Conditioner

This shampoo and conditioner set is enriched with bhringraj and amla. It reduces hair fall, rescues thinning hair, repairs and revitalises hair fibers. It will help you attain strong, healthy and bouncy hair and is also recommended for conditions like dandruff, hair fall, flaky scalp, etc.

Price: Rs.749

Khadi Natural Ayurvedic Bhringraj Hair Oil

Infused with the goodness of Bhringraj, this hair oil has a calming and cooling effect on the scalp. It calms the mind, reduces inflammation, stops hair fall and prevents premature greying.

Price: Rs.150

Atulya Onion & Bhringraj Hair Shampoo

Enriched with onion and bhringraj, this shampoo helps in reducing flaky dandruff, split ends, frizzy hair, and also nourishes and hydrates the dry scalp. Cleaning the buildups caused by dirt, dust, dead scalp cells, this shampoo ensures the removal of toxins in damaged hair. Helps rejuvenate and refresh the scalp. It restores the moisture barrier of the scalp and hair, thereby adding smoothness to the tresses, reducing frizziness, increasing resilience, and making hair more manageable.

Price: Rs.349

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Methi, Bhringraj & Amla Hair Mask

This Ayurvedic Methi Bhringraj Amla Mask is the ultimate choice to remove frizzy hair and improve the tresses of hair. It brings back natural smoothness and a divine glow to your hair. It has been carefully crafted to combine the ultimate hair elixirs in one oil to improve damaged hair to glorious, thick and silky locks. It restores the vitality of the hair and strengthens the hair roots, thereby reducing the hair loss and promoting stronger hair. It provides optimum nourishment to all hair types and ensures hair vitality, promotes hair strengthening and fortifies hair and scalp health.

Price: Rs.449

Himalayan Organics Bhringraj Oil

This oil for hair growth helps reactivate dead follicles and controls hair fall while fighting against dandruff helping repair damaged hair. It is enriched with Bhringraj along with 10 natural oils to deeply condition hair preventing brittleness and breaking along the shaft and avoids split ends. It will help control almost all hair problems, ensuring holistic hair care.

Price: Rs.426

